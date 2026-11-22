The Oklahoma State Cowboys had their starting quarterback for Saturday’s game with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

had their starting quarterback for Saturday’s game with the Arizona State Sun Devils. But the game followed a familiar pattern. The Cowboys started slow, finished fast and needed a field goal from Sam Keltner to help send the game to overtime before had the ball first and had to settle for a field goal after Mestemaker failed to connect with Wyatt Young on two straight pass attempts.

Arizona State took over and running back Cardae Mack took a direct snap, tossed it to quarterback Jake Fette in motion and his pass on a rollout to his right was intercepted byOklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Listening to the Cowboys Radio Network pre-game show play-by-play man Dave Hunziker hedged toward quarterback Drew Mestemaker not playing against Arizona State. His logic? Mestemaker was “very limited” during practice.

Also read Oklahoma State Cowboys Have to Win This Matchup Against Arizona State Sun Devils

He was questionable on the player availability report all week and listed as a game-time decision. He went through all the pre-game workouts to lead everyone to believe by kickoff that he was going to play. But OSU milked it a bit by having both Mestemaker and backup Broderick Vehrs make pre-game throws on the sideline. He made it through the whole game and didn’t play as if he was limited.

He finished with 294 passing yards and nol touchdowns — seriously, no touchdowns. But the offense was out of sync for much of the first half and I put that mostly on Arizona State’s defense, which was exceptional at stopping the run in the first half and that limited Oklahoma State’s options.

After the interception in the second quarter — which was the result of an incredible play by an Arizona State defender — he just locked in and was the quarterback he’s been all season. Plus, that run check on the full-house blitz by Arizona State on Caleb Hawkins’ second touchdown run that tied the game at 24-24 was brilliant. That’s the type of “processing” that head coach Eric Morris talks about frequently. Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Terrence Lewis.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFirst, wide receiver Terrence Lewis catches a pass and has it pried away by Arizona State’s Martell Hughes. That led to Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harris. That was the second bad break. Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields was there and even deflected the pass.

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But it still landed in Harris’ hands. The third bad break was on the next drive. The Cowboys were trying to answer and quarterback Drew Mestemaker was trying to convert a 3rd-and-1. But he was sacked by Arizona State’s Jalen Thompson.

Thompson got him by catching Mestemaker’s ankle with his hand. That led to a field goal. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. An interception that shouldn’t have been. A deflected pass.

A sack by the slimmest of margins. Cowboys down 17 points. I’m not sure how to explain it. But how many times has Oklahoma State had a meh first half and locked in for a terrific second half?

It happened again on Saturday. The Cowboys were down 24-7 at the break, and they just didn’t look right. The best way I can explain it is there was just no edge to how they were playing, especially in the second quarter. That lack of edge led to sub-par execution and — gulp — punts on four out of five drives after the opening drive for a touchdown.

That’s a no-no for head coach Eric Morris. He’s not a huge fan of punting. He said at halftime they had a lot to fix. So, they fixed it.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise at this point. OSU leads the country with more than 21 second-half points per game. It’s just what the Cowboys do. The defense set the tone with Arizona State taking the opening possession of the second half and punting.

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The unit started making true freshman quarterback Jake Fette look like a true freshman for the first time since he took over the starting job. OSU got more of a pass rush and made him take chances with the football. He threw a blind throw on one play as he was being run down by a Cowboys defender and could have been picked off. The offense was methodical.

The second half had big plays. But the star of that second half was the offensive line. It set a tone from the first play, an inside zone run that Hawkins gashed the Arizona State defense for double-digit yards. Mestemaker had better protection.

Hawkins had bigger holes to run through. The wide receivers had more room to operate. And the offense just slowly overwhelmed the Sun Devils defense to tie the game. Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jake Fette celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Reed Harris.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona State tried to bleed as much clock as possible after Oklahoma State tied the game, but the Cowboys stopped ASU on a third down and the Sun Devils opted for a field goal with 3:12 left, making it 27-24. That put the Cowboys in a two-minute drill with one time out remaining. So, the game was in the hands of Drew Mestemaker.

Oklahoma State needed him to pilot, at minimum, a game-tying drive and force overtime. Two plays in the Cowboys moved the chain but lost wide receiver Justin Bowick when his leg was rolled up on by a defender. Wyatt Young stepped up. He caught a 12-yard pass to move the chains, the play that led to Bowick getting banged up.

Young did a fantastic job of keeping his balance in a crowded space. Two plays later, Mestemaker found him on the sideline as he rolled to his right and Young turned that into 22-yard gain to the Arizona State 31 right before the two-minute timeout. But the drive sputtered.

The Cowboys got to the Sun Devils 25 but no farther and had to trust tying the game to kicker Sam Keltner, who had missed one field goal all year but was kicking from 43 yards out. He made it to tie the game. Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI.

He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.