Four hospitalized, child dead

An eight-year-old child died Sunday after a crash on Oakley Plantation Parkway in Duval County. A white BMW X3 SUV was traveling southbound on Oakley Plantation Parkway when it left the roadway and struck a tree around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The vehicle had four occupants — two adults and two children. All four were transported to area hospitals with varying degrees of injury. An eight-year-old child in the back seat died from injuries sustained in the crash. A seven-week-old child suffered no known injuries.

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The conditions of the two adult occupants were not specified. Roadway reopens; investigation ongoing The roadway was initially closed with one lane open for traffic following the crash. The roadway fully cleared within approximately 25 minutes to an hour. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

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Authorities are looking into potential factors including speed, impairment, and distraction. The investigation remains active. The crash is the 150th traffic fatality of the year in the county. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.