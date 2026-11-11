BC Authorities Kill Four Grizzly Bears After DNA Confirms Attack on Jennifer Balcarras and Daughter

BC officials confirm DNA evidence links four grizzlies to the deaths of Jennifer Balcarras and Selah Reed. The bears were euthanized to ensure public safety following the November incident.

British Columbia conservation officers announced on Tuesday that four grizzly bears, a female and her three cubs, were euthanised after DNA and forensic evidence confirmed they were responsible for the fatal attack that killed 48‑year‑old Jennifer Balcarras and her 20‑year‑old daughter Selah Reed in the Bella Coola region earlier this month.

The bears, whose natural predator instincts led them to the scene, were captured and put down to protect the public, officials said. The decision followed a complex investigation that involved over a dozen conservation officers and concluded that the attack was a rare case of predatory behaviour.

Also read DNA Links Four Grizzly Bears to Fatal Predatory Attack on Mother and Daughter in British Columbia

Balcarras and Reed disappeared on November 1 while returning from an afternoon walk. Their bodies were found between November 2 and 3 along a trail in Bella Coola, where evidence indicated an animal attack. The swift response by BCCOS detectives traced the four bears to the site and secured them within days.

After the capture, all trapping equipment that had been used in the operation was removed from the area, and the BCCOS declared the investigation closed. A further review will examine the circumstances that led to the attack and evaluate the response.

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Inspector Jeff Tyre stated that bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be rehabilitated or relocated because they pose an extreme risk to the public. He said the lethal removal was the only viable option to prevent similar incidents.

Tyre also noted that the investigation revealed the attack likely involved predatory behaviour, a very rare occurrence. He added, "We do not know how it started, but we know how it ended."

The authorities expressed empathy for the families, the Nuxalk Nation, and the broader Bella Coola community. Tyre said, "This was a heartbreaking event for the families, the Nuxalk Nation and the Bella Coola community. We hope the efforts of everyone who responded, along with these findings, bring some measure of closure." He added, "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected. We ask that the families' privacy be respected, in keeping with their wishes."

The case contrasts with a 2025 incident in which a bear attacked a group of children and teachers on a walking trail, leaving eleven injured but leaving the responsible bear never found. The 2024 incident marks the first time the BCCOS has confirmed a predatory attack and taken decisive action to eliminate the threat.

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With the bears removed and all equipment cleared, the Bella Coola trail is now deemed safe for public use. The BCCOS will continue to monitor wildlife activity in the area to ensure community safety and prevent future tragedies.