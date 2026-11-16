Discover four new free-to-play games on Steam available between November 10 and 12, featuring survival, idle RPG, sandbox, and narrative experiences.

Four new titles have joined the Steam platform, offering players a fresh set of additions to explore across different genres between November 10 and November 12. These games are currently available to download for free, providing a welcome surprise for those seeking worthwhile experiences without spending real money. The collection spans diverse categories, ranging from a short survival simulation set on the Red Planet to an idle role-playing game designed to run alongside desktop activities. Players can also dive into an online crafting sandbox or uncover a deep story through a simulated computer interface.

Survival Challenges on the Red Planet

687 Days on Mars introduces players to a brief but intense survival simulation set on Mars. In approximately 30 minutes of gameplay, you are tasked with building your first shelter, collecting essential resources, and finding ways to survive in an environment where even a short trip outside can be dangerous. The game includes several survival mechanics, requiring players to manage oxygen, water, food, and energy while keeping radiation levels under control. You can mine iron and copper, construct equipment, research new technologies, and grow crops such as potatoes and lettuce. Dust storms and solar storms can also damage equipment, making it important to prepare your shelter before venturing out. Overall, it is a short, challenging survival experience that you can run through in just half an hour.

Also read November 15 to November 21 Horoscope Forecast: Your Zodiac Sign's Week

Idle RPG Runs in Desktop Background

DPS: Desktop Pension Squad takes a different approach to RPGs by allowing players to keep their adventure running while they work, study, or watch videos. It features a monster squad that automatically fights enemies and collects chests in the background. Players can keep the game running in a corner of their screen or switch to Icon Mode when they need more desktop space. The objective is to recruit monsters, combine their abilities, and recover Dungeon Cores stolen by humans. Each character has eight unique skills, allowing players to experiment with different combinations and equipment. Rewards collected during battles can be used to improve characters and craft better gear. The game is currently in Early Access, which the developers expect to last around two months. The developers have confirmed that generative AI tools were used for parts of its artwork, sound, and translation work, but much of the final artwork has been reworked. Players are surely happy with this background RPG as is evident from its 81 percent positive reviews.

Advertisement

Online Sandbox Focuses on Community Building

Loamward is an online sandbox game where players can build settlements, gather resources, and shape the world around them. It doesn't follow a traditional class or level system. Instead, players improve their skills by performing different activities, whether that means mining underground, crafting equipment, farming, or constructing houses. You can also work with other players to establish settlements and decide how the shared land is managed. There are several activities to explore, including fishing, cooking, animal breeding, and farming. The world also features changing seasons and weather, with wildlife such as wolves and bears roaming outside settlements. The developers have confirmed using AI-generated content for some artwork, item icons, voice lines, and sound effects. AI tools were also used for store artwork and the narrator's voice in the trailer. However, these assets were edited by hand, and the game does not generate AI content during gameplay.

Narrative Adventure Through Simulated Interface

Love, Death & My Daughter is a single-player narrative adventure that uses a simulated desktop interface to tell its story. It puts players inside an old software system where they must repair a damaged memory program. As you progress, you gradually recover memories from the past and uncover the story of a mother's love. The developers estimate that completing the game takes around two to three hours. Gameplay revolves around exploring the old computer system and managing two resources: Heart and battery power. Both are needed to repair damaged memories and progress through the story. The experience also features illustrated scenes that provide more details as players uncover the past. You can claim all four of these Steam games for free and keep them forever. In case you're wondering whether they are worth it and can't make up your mind, it doesn't hurt to try them out since they don't cost you a penny.