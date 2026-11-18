Looking for free alternatives to Grand Theft Auto 6? Discover four highly-rated Steam titles covering strategy, horror, and sports to play on November 19.

As the highly anticipated November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches, many gamers are seeking budget-friendly alternatives to avoid the hefty price tag associated with the Rockstar Games title. While no free-to-play experience can replicate the sprawling open-world immersion of Rockstar's next chapter, Steam offers several compelling releases that provide substantial entertainment value without costing a cent.

This curated selection of free Steam games spans multiple genres, including competitive card strategy, action-platforming, survival horror, and arcade sports. These titles allow players to remain engaged during the launch period while preserving their wallets for the eventual purchase of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also read Four Free-to-Play Titles Join Steam from November 10 to 12

Origins Trading Card Game Strategic Depth

For players interested in tactical competition, Origins Trading Card Game provides a sophisticated card-battling experience that has gained significant traction since entering Early Access on October 27. Developed by Koin Games, this title features fast-paced Player versus Player matches where decisions are made simultaneously, adding a layer of real-time strategic tension.

The gameplay unfolds across three distinct lanes and utilizes over 100 rotating locations that dynamically alter battlefield conditions, requiring players to continuously adapt their tactical approaches. Deck construction allows for the inclusion of reimagined classic characters such as Robin Hood and Mulan, offering a familiar yet fresh narrative twist to the genre.

Advertisement

Magic Fruit World Action Platforming

Those preferring a more serene but mechanically rich experience should consider Magic Fruit World, a title developed by Zelcar Games that blends exploration, combat, and platforming in vibrant environments. The core mechanic revolves around Magic Fruits, which grant unique abilities that players can combine for offensive or utility purposes during their adventures.

Players can equip up to four different fruits simultaneously, allowing for diverse build strategies as they navigate expansive levels filled with enemies and hidden secrets. The game also features collectible pets and customizable spaces, providing additional goals for completionists looking for long-term engagement beyond the main story progression.

GRAVE SHIFT Horror Roguelite Elements

Horror enthusiasts can dive into GRAVE SHIFT, a survival-horror roguelite developed by null set games that launched in Early Access on October 27. Set within a procedurally generated cemetery, the game challenges players to scavenge for limited supplies, solve complex puzzles, and battle supernatural entities known as Tyrants.

Each run offers approximately five to ten hours of content, depending on the player's exploration of optional objectives and narrative fragments. Although the current Early Access build features two playable biomes, the developers have promised ongoing updates that will introduce new biomes, boons, soundtrack tracks, and character build options to expand the experience.

Advertisement

Footy Bash Arcade Sports Action

Arcade-style sports fans can enjoy Footy Bash, an Australian Rules Football simulator developed by Danger Thumbs that emphasizes fast-paced local multiplayer action. The game recently received a co-operative update that introduced a two-player Arcade mode, enhancing its appeal for shared gaming sessions.

The free-to-play Grass Roots Edition offers local multiplayer capabilities, allowing up to four players to compete simultaneously. While the paid Premiership Edition unlocks full team customization and the new Arcade mode, the base edition provides a complete and engaging football experience at no cost.