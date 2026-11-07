Four Florida teen ‘morons’ beat disabled man in sickening 40-minute attack at bonfire party

“These morons decide it’s a good idea to beat somebody down who can’t defend themselves,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

A disabled 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten by four teens at a bonfire party in Tiger Bay State Forest, Florida. The teen was sitting in the back of a pickup truck when one of the culprits struck him in the head and tossed him to the ground, according to the footage.

He was then punched and kicked repeatedly as he sat helplessly on the ground, unable to defend himself against the group.

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“He couldn’t even throw a punch,” Chitwood said. “He couldn’t do anything. He just walks up and gets sucker-punched and they’re piling on him, kicking him, stomping him, putting him in a chokehold. ” The victim had attended the bonfire with a friend but was shy and initially reluctant to join in, according to Chitwood.

Volusia Sheriff's Office The teens claimed the disabled man made an inappropriate comment about a woman at the party and allegedly touched her leg. But Chitwood wasn’t buying their excuse. Volusia County Corrections“You’re beating an individual that basically has one arm is what you’re doing and some other issues. And you think it’s cool.

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I don’t — I don’t — I don’t get it,” he said. The victim’s friend eventually managed to get him away from the group, but his mom did not contact the authorities until the following day. Logan Levesque, 18. The suspects are being held in jail without bond.

Casey Knight, 19, is accused of filming the attack and sharing the footage on Snapchat. The four teens are facing enhanced felony charges, including battery on a disabled adult.

“If you’re gonna stand there and film this stuff, and then post it, your ass is getting locked up, OK? ” Chitwood said of Knight.

“You have a duty to intervene but you want to be a cameraman and get clicks and you want to film your punk coward ass friends, you’re going to get the same treatment that they’re going to get. ” Stripling and Bowers were the first two suspects arrested, followed by Levesque and Knight. All four teens are being held in jail without bond.

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“They should be known for what they did. You want to me a big man? Well, now they’re going to be treated like big men,” Chitwood added. A disabled 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten by four teens at a bonfire party in Tiger Bay State Forest, Florida.

The victim was allegedly attacked for up to 40 minutes, according to authorities. Cody Stripling, 18, is among four teens arrested in connection with the beating. Volusia County CorrectionsCasey Knight, 19, is accused of filming the attack and sharing the footage on Snapchat.