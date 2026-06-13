Four Duke Football Stars Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Teams

The Duke Blue Devils will begin the 2026 college football season as the defending ACC champions for the first time since their first outright championship rough

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett and defensive tackle Aaron Hall after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images The Duke Blue Devils will begin the 2026 college football season as the defending ACC champions for the first time since their first outright championship roughly 60 years ago. Head coach Manny Diaz is the architect of the sustained success at Wallace Wade Stadium, though he faces challenges this upcoming season.

After several big names within the program departed for greener pastures across the country or started their next chapter in the NFL, Duke faces uncertainty at key positions. However, the Blue Devils won't have to worry about not having representation on preseason honor teams, such as Phil Steele's . Let's review the four players Steele has representing Duke football, including those who may have been left off the list.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils punter Kade Reynoldson celebrates with his teammates against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images Duke's special teams is getting national recognition thanks to the incredible talent of Kade Reynoldson.

The junior from Queensland was one of the best punters in the entire Power Four last fall, becoming one of six punters who averaged 44 yards per punt, 20-plus punts inside the 20-yard line, and 20-plus fair catches. That helped him gain second-team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors as one of the best punters in the country, creating high expectations for Reynoldson.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley scores a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Imagesheading into the 2026 season, coming off a six-touchdown season that included some of the best run blocks out there—not bad for the former high school linebacker recruit.

The offseason hype prompted Steele to name Hasley a preseason first-team All-ACC tight end, a well-deserved honor as the redshirt senior gears up for a big season. Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard runs the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images The freshman sensation is only going to get better following a 1,100-yard and 11-touchdown season that put the former three-star recruit squarely on the national radarThe talent is there, and Steele recognized that by naming Sheppard to the preseason All-ACC second-team. As the Blue Devils face some uncertainty at quarterback, it could be Sheppard in the backfield who touts the heavy workload in 2026.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images After losing former All-ACC offensive lineman Brian Parker II to the NFL Draft, Duke will now lean on veteran center Matt Craycraft to pick up the tab and anchor the offensive front this upcoming season.

Craycraft was named to Steele's preseason All-ACC third-team, earning the right as the most experienced player on the Blue Devils roster. The redshirt senior has played in 26 games with 28 starts to his name, with the tape to join Parker as yet another Duke lineman to go pro.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images While Duke's roster isn't exactly filled with superstars, there is one player who deserves some preseason recognition.

Redshirt juniorreplaced an injured Nick Morris last fall, making clutch plays on a near-weekly basis, including the game-winning interception against the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship. This was my only true "why isn't he on this list?

" player for the Blue Devils. Mergott goes into 2026 as the projected MIKE linebacker for defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke. Should the big plays continue, Mergott could be on an All-ACC list by the end of the season. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft





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