Four dogs stolen every day across UK, with French bulldogs, Staffies most at risk

Data reveals four dogs are stolen across the UK every day, with the most common breeds being French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers, and dachshunds. The total number of reported dog thefts comes to around 25,000 over the last 11 years, with an overall decline mentioned in the article. New legislation made pet theft specific criminal offences in both England and Northern Ireland, potentially contributing to the decline in thefts. Dogs including French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers, German shepherds, and dachshunds are being targeted in recent times.

Four dogs were stolen every day across the UK last year, with French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers, and dachshunds most at risk, new data has revealed.

The figure brings the total number of reported dog thefts to around 25,000 over the last 11 years, analysis of police data by Direct Line has found. But thefts overall have declined 11 per cent compared with the previous year. Improved awareness and the introduction of the Pet Abduction Act in May 2024, which made pet theft a specific criminal offence in England and Northern Ireland, could have contributed to this, the insurer said.

French bulldogs remain the most stolen breed, but Staffordshire bull terriers, German shepherds, and dachshunds are being increasingly targeted. Despite ranking eighth overall, cocker spaniels recorded the fastest growth in reported thefts compared with the previous year. An estimated 344 stolen dogs were reunited with their owners – a recovery rate of 21 per cent, in line with previous years.

Half of UK dog owners worry about their pet being stolen, with 33 per cent saying they only ever walked their dog on a lead and 26 per cent supervising their dog while it is in the garden. Some 18 per cent have installed motion-activated or security cameras to ward off thieves, while 17 per cent use a tracking device to monitor their dog's location





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Dog Theft Pet Abduction Act French Bulldogs Staffordshire Bull Terriers German Shepherds Dachshunds

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