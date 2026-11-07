West Bend Police Confirm Four Deaths Including Two Children in Domestic Tragedy; Suspect In Custody

Police found four related people dead in a West Bend, Wisconsin home on Saturday. Officers say no known ongoing threat to the community has been identified.

West Bend police confirmed on Saturday that four people, including two children, were found dead inside a residence on the 100 block of East Washington Street. Officers responded to the home shortly before noon after receiving reports of multiple fatalities. The victims were identified as an adult woman, an adult man, a boy, and a girl. A surviving girl who was present in the home was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The West Bend Police Department has confirmed that all four deceased individuals were related to one another. Lieutenant Brian McAndrews told WISN that every person inside the home was connected. Police also recovered a firearm believed to be involved in the incident. Authorities stated there is no known indication of an ongoing threat to the broader community.

Also read Wisconsin infant is US’ third measles-related death this week

Lt. McAndrews addressed concerns about the safety of the public by stating that the suspect involved in the tragedy is not at large. He said, 'We believe the suspect that is involved was inside the home with the individuals found deceased.' He emphasized that the community does not need to be concerned about anyone remaining at large. This statement suggests the suspect is currently in custody or has been apprehended at the scene.

The surviving girl was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. A dog was also found dead at the property. The presence of domestic violence resources in the police statement has raised questions about the nature of the incident. Authorities included contact information for Friends Inc., a local domestic violence support organization, in their public statement. Help is available to anyone experiencing domestic violence through this organization.

Advertisement

Officers from Wisconsin's Division of Criminal Investigation arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon to assist with the complex investigation. Investigators were seen searching a garage at the property as their work continued. Multiple police units were positioned along Wisconsin Avenue as yellow police tape cordoned off the immediate area. Washington Street remained open to vehicular traffic, but pedestrians were asked to avoid the zone.

Authorities had not publicly identified the specific identities of those who died or detailed their exact family relationships as of Saturday afternoon. The circumstances that led to the deaths remain under active investigation. Newsweek contacted the West Bend Police Department, the city's communications director, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for additional information. No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains active as law enforcement works to determine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths. Police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the West Bend Police Department. The department's tip line number is 262-335-5000. This is a developing story, and more information is expected to follow as the investigation progresses.