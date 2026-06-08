Four dead and 29 shot in Chicago weekend violence as leaders tout crime progress

Four people died and 29 were shot in numerous shootings over three days in Chicago, including victims as young as 12 years old, police report.

Karmelo Anthony trial consumed by race and self-defense, but hidden hurdle could be key: expertA 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines kills at least 32, collapses buildings and sparks tsunamiFlorida deputy drags 'unresponsive' beachgoer from ocean in dramatic rescuePresident Trump demands Iran and Israel 'stop' firing at each other and more top headlinesVideo captures fireworks exploding from burning trailer that shut down Interstate 75Daycare operator arrested after 3-year-old was left unconscious in pool for 20 minutes, died Florida woman mauled to death by dogs that had allegedly terrorized neighborhood, owner charged in killing Cops halt planned 'teen takeover' as officials brace for a summer surge in chaos and arrests: police chiefLast surviving 'Rosie the Riveters' honored by WWII Museum on D-Day Anniversary: 'We can do it'Girl known as 'Chelsea Jane Doe' ID'd 26 years after mutilated body found hundreds of miles from home stateClay Travis: Democratic Party is now 'profoundly antisemetic'WNBA players don't want to wear America 250 patches | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichAmerica 250: A Call Heard ‘Cross the PondFormer Illinois Gov.

Rod Blagojevich discusses Chicago’s Memorial Day weekend violence while criticizing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s leadership on ‘The Ingraham Angle. ’Fox News Digital compiled police shooting data from the morning of Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, to find that 29 people were shot by suspects with four victims who died as a result of gunfire.years old, were shot when"an unknown offender produced a firearm and opened fire, striking multiple victims before fleeing," police say.

Another report says two unknown shooters"approached a group of people standing outside" and shot at them early Friday morning. A total of seven people were shot and two people died. On Friday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on social media praising a reported drop in homicides in his city onsaid in part,"We refuse to accept any level of violence as normal.

But we are encouraged, especially on Gun Violence Awareness Day, of the progress Chicago is making inFox News Digital has reached out to Johnson, Pritzker and Chicago police for comment in regard to the recent gun violence.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Us Crime World Illinois Homicide Jb Pritzker Chicagos Crime Wave

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tributes pour in for Chicago Department of Transportation employee struck and killed while bikingTributes poured in on Saturday for a Chicago city employee who led its bike parking program for years after he was struck and killed while biking.

Read more »

Students turned seasoned runners take on Chicago half marathonFor over a decade, Students Run Chicago has offered a running training and mentorship program for high school students from around the city.

Read more »

Virginia Tech Gains Another Four-Star Commitment With Pledge From Four-Star OT Junior SaundersBLACKSBURG, VA — James Franklin and Virginia Tech have landed their third commit — and third blue-chip prospect — of the day with the commitment of four-star of

Read more »

'We've Been Four Days Without Light': Cubans Describe Suffering After Four-Month US Oil BlockadeUS military blockade of oil shipments to Cuba causing dire fuel shortages, power outages, and economic turmoil. Residents struggle to cope.

Read more »