The inaugural event is set for April 22–25, 2027.

April 22- 25, 2027. The event will bring together filmmakers and audiences for four days of toasting the classics and discovering new stories, after being founded by Carissa Buffel, Kevin Matusow and Kate Bacon of women-owned production company The Traveling Picture Show Company.make people smile.

It’s really as simple as that. We wanted to create a festival that celebrates this beloved genre and brings people together in a lighthearted and happy way,” Bacon said in a statement.

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The weekend will feature screening Q&As, filmmaker conversations, talent appearances and panels bringing together directors, producers, screenwriters, actors and bestselling authors, as well as literary programming featuring wine tastings, speed dating, book signings, VIPMelania Trump Stresses Humanitarian Efforts at Chic Premiere for Two-Episode Series Documentary Follow-Up Screenings will take place across multiple venues in downtown Santa Barbara, including the McHurley Film Center and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, with an additional outdoor screening experience in the works. Film submissions are now open for the inaugural Rom-Com Film Festival, inviting filmmakers to share their work for consideration in the festival’s 2027 program.

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Filmmakers can submit their projects by visiting the “The romantic comedy is often dismissed as a guilty pleasure, but it’s one of the hardest genres to execute. Making an audience laugh, fall in love with the characters and believe in their story takes real craft,” added Thomas in a statement.

“We wanted to create a festival that not only celebrates that artistry, but gives filmmakers a dedicated platform to showcase their work and connect with audiences. ”Cuyana’s Black Friday Sale Drops Up to 70% Off Online: Shop Our Picks From $23, From Luxe Leather Bags to Meghan Markle’s Cashmere Coat