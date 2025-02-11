Four Colombian Nationals Arrested in Connection with Oregon Home Burglaries

Four Colombian nationals have been arrested and charged with felony burglary in connection with a string of home invasions targeting affluent Asian-American families in Oregon. The suspects were apprehended after a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving multiple police agencies and the execution of search warrants in various locations across the state.

Four Colombian nationals have been arrested by Oregon authorities in connection with a series of home burglaries targeting affluent Asian-American households. The Tigard Police Department (TPD) confirmed the arrests, which stem from 39 burglary cases that began in late September. Investigators discovered a consistent pattern in the break-ins, leading them to believe the suspects were working together.

A warning was issued in November, alerting residents across three jurisdictions - Tigard, Washington County, and Beaverton - to the rise in home burglaries.On February 2nd, search warrants were executed in Oregon City, Bend, and Portland. In Oregon City, a joint operation involving the TPD, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and numerous other agencies served a warrant at an apartment complex on South Beavercreek Road. Simultaneously, Bend police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at an apartment complex on Gross Drive. During these searches, investigators recovered a trove of stolen goods, including cash, evidence, and jewelry. Multiple vehicles were also seized. The suspects, all Colombian nationals, were arrested by Tigard police and subsequently extradited to Washington County to face felony charges.They have been identified as Herbert Grueso-Vergara, 30; Maria Castro-Gamboa, 26; Fabio Vergara-Cortes, 29; and Fatima Gomez-Aragon, 33. The investigation took another turn on February 5th when the TPD, Portland Police Bureau, and PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) executed another warrant at an apartment complex on North Bristol Avenue. This location yielded additional stolen jewelry and other crucial evidence linking the suspects to the burglaries. The TPD expressed gratitude to the numerous Oregon and Washington officials who contributed to the investigation. Authorities anticipate filing more charges as the investigation continues





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOME BURGLARIES OREGON POLICE SUSPECTS ARRESTED ASIAN-AMERICAN TARGETING INTERNATIONAL CRIME

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four Colombian Nationals Arrested in Connection With Multiple Home Burglaries in OregonOregon authorities have arrested four Colombian nationals in connection with a series of home burglaries targeting affluent Asian-American households. The suspects were identified through a pattern of break-ins and were apprehended after search warrants were executed in multiple cities.

Read more »

Trump Retaliates Against Colombia for Blocking Deportation FlightsPresident Donald Trump announced retaliatory measures against Colombia after the Colombian government refused to allow U.S. deportation flights carrying Colombian nationals to land in the country. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Colombian goods, a travel ban and visa revocations for Colombian government officials, and enhanced inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo. This action follows a dispute over the U.S. deportation program and Colombia's stance on the treatment of Colombian migrants.

Read more »

Colombian Nationals Arrested for Targeting Asian Business Owners in Bay AreaSanta Rosa police have arrested a group of Colombian foreign nationals suspected of targeting Asian business owners in several Bay Area cities. The suspects allegedly used trail cameras for surveillance and burglarized the victims' homes.

Read more »

Colombian President Urges Undocumented Nationals to Return HomeColombian President Gustavo Petro has appealed to undocumented Colombians in the United States to return home and contribute to the domestic economy. He offered loans through the country's Department of Social Prosperity to facilitate their reintegration. This call comes amidst easing tensions between Colombia and the U.S. following a recent diplomatic standoff.

Read more »

Four Washington Nationals Sleeper Pitchers To Monitor in Spring TrainingThe Washington Nationals have some pitchers who are looking to make a good impression in spring training.

Read more »

Four Jamaican Nationals Arrested in Lottery Scam Targeting ElderlyFour Jamaican nationals have been arrested in connection with a lottery scam that defrauded elderly victims out of over $200,000. Six other suspects remain at large. The FBI is actively involved in the investigation and immigration enforcement.

Read more »