Four Colombian Nationals Arrested in Connection With Multiple Home Burglaries in Oregon

Oregon authorities have arrested four Colombian nationals in connection with a series of home burglaries targeting affluent Asian-American households. The suspects were identified through a pattern of break-ins and were apprehended after search warrants were executed in multiple cities.

Four Colombian nationals were arrested by Oregon authorities following a string of home burglaries targeting affluent Asian-American households. The Tigard Police Department (TPD) confirmed the arrests were connected to 39 burglary cases beginning in late September. Investigators said the suspects used a similar break-in method each time.

A warning was issued in November alerting residents across three jurisdictions of the home burglaries, including four in Tigard, four in Washington County and two in Beaverton.On February 2nd, search warrants were executed in Oregon City, Bend, and Portland related to this investigation. The first warrant was served in Oregon City where TPD, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and various other agencies executed a warrant at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of South Beavercreek Road. The second warrant was served in Bend where Bend police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at an apartment complex in the 55000 block of Gross Drive.During the execution of the warrants, investigators recovered cash, evidence, and stolen jewelry, and seized multiple vehicles. Four suspects, all Colombian nationals, were arrested by Tigard police on felony charges and extradited back to Washington County. They were identified as Herbert Grueso-Vergara, 30; Maria Castro-Gamboa, 26; Fabio Vergara-Cortes, 29; and Fatima Gomez-Aragon, 33. An additional warrant was served on February 5th by the TPD, the Portland Police Bureau, and PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of North Bristol Avenue. Stolen jewelry and other evidence linked to the investigation were also recovered at this location. The TPD also thanked the numerous Oregon and Washington officials involved in the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation and authorities anticipate more charges will be filed





