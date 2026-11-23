News4JAX sports reporter Jamal St. Cyr's Four Cents analysis from Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants.

What was that? Sunday’s 23-18 loss to the Giants may have been the worst game of the Liam Coen era. The Jaguars had no answers.

I mean, none. And it happened in a game that was flexed into a national spotlight. That makes it even worse. For some people around the country, this was their first real look at the Jaguars.

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And they’re probably asking themselves, what’s all the hype about? A team that’s ready for prime time has to show up on the biggest stages. Here’s my problem with how this game unfolded: The offense was flat from start to finish. So, why not put Travis Hunter in?

When the Jaguars drafted Hunter, they said he “embodies belief” and has the “capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. ” Remember that? Well, humor me for a second. The offense has been rolling for most of the season, so there hasn’t been much reason to force-feed Hunter into the offensive rotation beyond the occasional sprinkle of touches.

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But against the Giants, they needed a spark. They needed to change their own trajectory in that game. So why not play Hunter? If the Jaguars are going to continue to embrace the narrative that Travis Hunter can be a full-time offensive and defensive player, then that means using him when you need him.

And offensively, they needed him. They needed someone to make a play, someone who could give this team a little belief. Instead, they continued to sprinkle him into the offense, mostly on gadget plays. That doesn’t make sense to me.

Unless Hunter is never going to be that two-way player the Jaguars envisioned when they drafted him, and they just don’t want to say it. Sometimes actions speak louder than words. Look, either way, the sky isn’t falling. Hunter is an elite corner, and the Jaguars are 7-3.

One rough game doesn’t have to change the trajectory of the season, as long as it stays just one rough game.