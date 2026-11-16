Four Cents: Jaguars send another statement with a divisional rout of Titans

News4JAX sports reporter Jamal St. Cyr's Four Cents analysis from the Jaguars' 40-23 win over the Titans in Week 10.

Another week, another win. The result wasn’t all that surprising, but the road the Jaguars took to get there certainly was. And that’s the thing about divisional games: you never really know what you’re going to get.

The Titans hung around longer than expected, but Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington were on another level from the opening kickoff. Washington put together the biggest game of his NFL career, finishing with 154 receiving yards, while Lawrence was nearly flawless, shredding the Tennessee defense and putting together one of his best performances of the season. It all helped the Jags reach the 40-point mark for the first time this year.

Also read Best — and Worst — Case Scenario for Titans' Week 10 Matchup With Jaguars

Remember last week, when Liam Coen said that when you have a chance to score 50 points, you have to go do it? Well, safe to say, the team heard him. It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means, and there are still things to clean up. But at the end of the day, a win is a win is a win.

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And here’s the thing: as close as this game might have felt at times, the Jaguars still walked away with a 17-point victory. And they did it while essentially treating this game like a bye week. The Jags traded for Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates last week, but neither played Sunday because both were coming off teams that hadn’t taken their bye weeks.

So the Jaguars rested two major additions, went out and put up 40 points, and still won by 17. If that’s not a flex, I don’t know what is.