Four California Residents Monitored for Hantavirus Exposure

California health officials revealed new details about four residents who were exposed to the hantavirus. The first was a South Bay resident who traveled on the MV Hondius cruise ship but disembarked before the outbreak, and two others were on the ship and disembarked in the Canary Islands. The fourth Californian is a Sacramento County resident who was exposed on a plane in South Africa. They are being monitored and in quarantine at a federal facility in Nebraska.

California health officials released new information about four residents who were exposed to the hantavirus. One South Bay resident was on the MV Hondius cruise ship but disembarked before the outbreak.

Two others were also on the ship and disembarked in the Canary Islands. One Sacramento County resident was exposed on a plane in South Africa. They are being monitored and in quarantine at a federal facility in Nebraska. Health officials addressed questions about the two people who have returned home





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Hantavirus California South Bay Santa Clara County MV Hondius Explain

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