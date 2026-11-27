Our food critic’s recommendations for feast-forward reading.

, and thinking about feasts, and maybe dreading them, or yearning for more or better from them. The Thanksgiving feast doesn’t tend to lend itself to rhapsodic literature—the meal is so weighty with tradition that there’s hardly any space to move around in there, really, except as ironic set dressing.

There are more abundant tables to be found outside of the holiday. Here are four of my favorite literary moments of gastronomic abundance—not a turkey in sight. In this bittersweet chamber novel, the wealthy Monsieur Ozu invites the prickly Renée, the concierge of his Paris apartment building, into his home for dinner.

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The scene begins with Renée’s private meditation on the appeal of the still life, as an artistic form—“offered to us without requiring the effort of desiring on our part”—which rolls out a rich carpet for the food M. Ozu prepares for her: gyoza “stuffed with coriander and delicately spiced meat”; a wicker basket of chilled noodles, with a peanut sauce for dipping; endless cups of seaweed-scented tea. As a meal, it’s just a few modest courses, but as a scene it offers an extraordinary feeling of connection, of two people imbuing each other with a sort of magical mutual personhood.