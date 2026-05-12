Four Bag Styles to Swerve This Summer

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more There are few wardrobe investments as important as a bag. Most of us trial different outfit combinations nearly every day, but a trusty accessory will be used dozens, if not hundreds, of times. And given you brandish a handbag over your arm, it's what people's eyes are most often drawn to – however chic the rest of your garments are. Because of this, you want to ensure what you're carrying gives the right first impression. And given the rapidly evolving world of fashion trends, it's easy for a bag that's even a few months old to end up looking mumsy and outdated, however much the style was touted when you bought it. Below are the four bag styles best to swerve this coming summer, and exactly what to shop for instead. From embellished evening bags to a practical solution for commuters, keep scrolling to discover the accessories that'll have you looking like a street-style influencer this season.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more There are few wardrobe investments as important as a bag.

Most of us trial different outfit combinations nearly every day, but a trusty accessory will be used dozens, if not hundreds, of times. And given you brandish a handbag over your arm, it's what people's eyes are most often drawn to – however chic the rest of your garments are. Because of this, you want to ensure what you're carrying gives the right first impression.

And given the rapidly evolving world of fashion trends, it's easy for a bag that's even a few months old to end up looking mumsy and outdated, however much the style was touted when you bought it. Below are the four bag styles best to swerve this coming summer, and exactly what to shop for instead.

From embellished evening bags to a practical solution for commuters, keep scrolling to discover the accessories that'll have you looking like a street-style influencer this season. Out: Oversized totes Remember in Succession when Tom mocks the ‘ludicrously capacious bag’? That’s very much the sentiment we’re echoing in summer 2026. There’s something about a huge tote that just looks too try-hard, and that’s especially the case if it’s monogrammed or heavily logoed.

Remember, a bag is an accessory, not an entire outfit – and just because something’s expensive, it’s not automatically chic. Swap for: Doctor's bags If you still want something roomy, a structured doctor's bag – with top handles and the iconic semicircle shape – is more considered, and a great 2026 update to last year's trending bowling bag. Unlike oversized totes, which end up swallowing both your belongings and your outfit, a doctor's bag keeps everything looking neat and streamlined.

It's roomy enough to fit all your essentials, but in a way that feels elegant instead of overstuffed. The shape is polished and it has that cool vintage feel that practically screams street-style influencer. Zara Suede Doctor's Bag £109 Shop Melie Bianco Doctor's Bag £93 Shop Out: Micro bags Not to sound too Goldilocks, but teeny bags are every bit as gauche as huge ones.

They’re entirely performative, given they fit absolutely nothing (except your airpods in), which means you end up juggling half your belongings in your hands. Then there’s the slightly unflattering reality that by nature of their smallness, they make you look giant. And I’m not sure about you, but my style icon isn’t the giant from Jack and the Beanstalk. Swap for: All-day clutches The fashion set’s new answer to impractical micro bags is the all-day clutch.

Bigger than an evening bag but sleeker than a tote, they strike the perfect middle ground: roomy enough to fit your essentials, but streamlined enough to still look polished. Tucked under the arm rather than swung over the shoulder, they instantly make an outfit feel classier and more expensive. Soft leather or suede styles work particularly well, given quiet luxury is still reigning supreme on the runway.

Asos Blush Large Clutch £34 Shop Dune London Woven Clutch £109 Shop Out: Bucket bags A few years ago, bucket bags (particularly the Loewe incarnation) were everywhere. But lately they’ve started to look a bit clunky – especially once they’re stuffed with receipts and lipsticks that sink to the bottom and make it look as if you’re carrying a sack.

What’s more, because they sit quite wide against the body, they can throw off the line of an outfit without you even realising. There’s also something about the raffia detail that feels a bit toddler-esque (sorry). Swap for: East-west bags If you missed the memo, an east-west bag is a handbag with a stretched-out horizontal silhouette, where the width is significantly greater than the height. And it’s safe to say the fashion set is obsessed.

The long, narrow shape is perfect for casually tucking under the arm, which means they don’t dominate an outfit, and means it’s a sleeker style than more frumpy, 2010s cuts. It’s subtly reminiscent of '90s minimalism ('It’s not a bag, it’s a baguette!

'), but looks every bit as fresh for 2026. Nobody's Child Suede Bag £159 Shop H&M Shoulder Bag £37.99 Shop Out: Knotted straps The rise of quiet luxury brought with it an era of ultra-minimal bags – most notably, that woven Bottega bag with the knotted strap, and a billion dupes of it. But after years of stripped-back accessories, it finally seems the tide is turning.

Plain, woven bags feel like they’re lacking personality, and we’ve all noticed knot details end up looking limp once the bag’s been worn in. The result is less ‘quiet luxury’ and more ‘I’ve worn this to every event since 2023. ’ Swap for: Chain handles Spring/summer 2026 runways were an absolute celebration of hardware





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Bag Accessory Stylish First Impression Summer 2026 Fashion Trends Outdated Practical Solution Commuters Street-Style Influencer Elegant Neat And Streamlined Polished Vintage Feel Sleek Minimal Hardware Chain Handles East-West Bags Doctor's Bags All-Day Clutches Bucket Bags

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