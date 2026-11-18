Tallassee Police arrested four individuals, including Hakeem Turner and Zykuez Brunson, on multiple sexual abuse charges involving juvenile victims in Alabama.

The Tallassee Police Department arrested four individuals on Tuesday and announced the charges on Wednesday in connection with a serious investigation into sexual abuse involving juveniles in Tallassee, Alabama. The department confirmed the arrests came after executing three search and arrest warrants at various locations throughout the city earlier in the week. Authorities emphasized the sensitivity of the case due to the victimization of minors, which has necessitated a strict media blackout regarding victim identities.

Arrests and Specific Criminal Charges Filed

Police identified the four suspects facing serious felony charges, detailing the specific counts each individual is accused of committing. Hakeem Turner, age 34, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape. The investigation also resulted in the arrest of Tywone Randolph, age 18, who faces two counts of first-degree rape. These charges indicate a severe escalation in the legal proceedings as authorities work to secure convictions for violent crimes against minors.

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Another suspect, Zyquez Brunson, age 19, is facing two counts of second-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of possession of child pornography. The fourth suspect, identified in police records as Zykuez Brunson, also age 19, faces two counts of first-degree sodomy and fifteen counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The high number of counts against this individual suggests a significant volume of alleged incidents occurred during the period under investigation.

Law Enforcement Tactical Operations Deployed

The execution of these warrants required a coordinated tactical response involving specialized units from multiple agencies. The Tallassee Police Department deployed its SWAT Team to carry out the arrests and searches on Tuesday. This deployment highlights the potential danger or complexity associated with the locations targeted by the warrants.

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The SWAT Team received critical assistance from the Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force during the operation. This inter-agency collaboration demonstrates the shared resources and jurisdictional cooperation necessary to handle complex criminal investigations that may span beyond local police capabilities. The involvement of a county-level task force often indicates a sustained, long-term investigative effort rather than a reactive response to a single incident.

Ongoing Investigation and Victim Protection Measures

The Tallassee Police Department stated that the investigation involves several reported incidents of sexual abuse involving juvenile victims within the city limits. Due to the sensitive nature of these crimes and the legal protections afforded to juvenile victims, authorities have withheld additional identifying information. This strict adherence to privacy protocols is standard procedure to prevent secondary trauma to the victims and to ensure the integrity of the ongoing legal process.

Police explicitly noted that the investigation remains active and that additional information may be released as it becomes available. This statement signals that the case is not closed and that further arrests or charges are possible as investigators review evidence collected from the executed warrants. The community is advised to wait for official updates rather than relying on speculation.

Community Impact and Legal Next Steps

These arrests mark a significant development in the community's response to crimes against children in Tallassee. The immediate removal of four suspects from the community provides a sense of security for residents and families concerned about the safety of local youth. The legal proceedings will now move through the court system, where prosecutors will determine if the evidence supports the charges filed by the Tallassee Police Department.

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Victims and their families are likely receiving support services as the investigation proceeds. The involvement of multiple agencies suggests a comprehensive approach to justice that prioritizes both the punishment of offenders and the protection of vulnerable populations. Updates on the status of the suspects, including bail conditions or court dates, are expected to be announced by the Tallassee Police Department in the near future as the case advances.