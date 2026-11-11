Four arrested in connection with Montgomery narcotics investigation

Search warrants led to the arrests of four people in connection with a narcotic investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Montgomery police say at least four people have been arrested after a narcotics investigation in the Capital City. MPD says officers executed search warrants around 6:00 A.M. Tuesday that resulted in those arrests.

Officers confiscated 305 grams of cocaine, 272 grams of marijuana, an AR-15 pistol and a stolen glock, and $20,670.42-year-old Bobby Delbridge, who has been charged with trafficking – Cocaine, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Person’s Forbidden, that occurred in the 6600 block of Ridgeview Circle. 60-year-old Michael Jerome Reese has been charged with two counts of Trafficking – Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Trafficking – Methamphetamine, and three counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, that occurred in the 4400 block of Troy Hwy. 58-year-old Chris Longmire, who has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, that occurred in the 4400 block of Troy Hwy.

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Longmire also had 10 outstanding Failure to Appear warrants. 45-year-old Anthony Moorer, has been charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, that occurred in the 4400 block of Troy Hwy. Moorer also had 12 outstanding Failure to Appear warrants. Each of the four suspects were taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.