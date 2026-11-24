Investigators link Facebook messages and witness testimony to the June 2020 murder of Shawn Michael Galtan, resulting in the arrest of four suspects in San Antonio.

San Antonio police have arrested four suspects in connection with the June 27, 2020, homicide of Shawn Michael Galtan, concluding a six-year investigation that relied heavily on digital evidence and anonymous witness testimony. The suspects, identified as Jacinto Martinez, Mark Anthony Talamantez, Elijah Rodriguez, and Christopher Ramon Gonzalez, face capital murder charges for the robbery-related killing.

Discovery Of Body And Initial Investigation

Shawn Michael Galtan was discovered dead on the side of Casias Road near Hildebrandt in Bexar County at approximately 8 a.m. on June 27, 2020. First responders found the 25-year-old wrapped in a blanket and towels after receiving a dispatch call regarding a body on the roadside.

Also read Man, now 70, convicted of raping child under age 11 in 2020

An autopsy revealed that Galtan died from blunt force trauma with possible asphyxiation. The affidavit notes he was partially clothed and lacked his jewelry and cellphone, which were later determined to have been stolen during the incident.

Digital Evidence Links Suspects To Crime

Investigators utilized cellphone and Facebook records to reconstruct the timeline of events leading to Galtan's death. Records show Galtan communicating with Jacinto Martinez on the evening of June 27, 2020, stating he was 15 minutes away from a residence near Sierra Street and East Sayers Avenue.

Advertisement

Galtan arrived shortly before 2 a.m., after which his phone stopped moving and ceased pinging just after 2:30 a.m. Facebook messages indicated Martinez asked a friend for a gun to help with a robbery, specifying the target lived by Ingram Park Mall.

Suspects Admissions And Conflicting Statements

Upon arrest, Martinez, Talamantez, and Rodriguez pointed to Christopher Ramon Gonzalez, known as Beanie, as the fourth accomplice. Mark Anthony Talamantez allegedly admitted to leasing an apartment at the crime scene address for Martinez and storing Galtan's truck there.

Talamantez claimed Martinez dropped off the vehicle and said someone would retrieve it. When informed his DNA was on the blanket, Talamantez stated he had stayed at the apartment previously. Elijah Rodriguez denied knowing the defendants but admitted helping Martinez move into the address.

Witness Accounts Detail The Fatal Confrontation

An anonymous witness described a fatal altercation in the kitchen where Galtan and Martinez argued. The witness alleged Galtan pulled a gun, prompting the other suspects to enter and restrain him. Beanie allegedly put Galtan in a chokehold while the group beat him to death by crushing his throat.

Advertisement

The witness confirmed the suspects stole a watch, bracelet, and ring. They observed Talamantez wrap Galtan in a blanket and drive the body away. The detective noted the witness was credible because they knew specific forensic details like the hyoid bone fracture.

Recovery Of Vehicle And Pending Legal Proceedings

Authorities eventually recovered Galtan's truck in Austin, Texas. The vehicle was used to transport the body before the suspects sold it. Additional messages attributed to Talamantez included slang references to committing a robbery, supporting the motive.

The four suspects are currently held on Capitol Murder warrants. The Bexar County District Attorney's office will review the evidence to determine formal charges and next steps in the judicial process.