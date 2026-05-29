Four arrested, charged in Fremont utility wire theft

Police say 10,000 customers lost phone, TV, internet and home security services.

FREMONT — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a utility wire theft that caused $50,000 in damage and knocked out telecom services for 10,000 customers in Fremont, police said.

On May 9, the suspects cut down fiber-optic and coaxial cables in the 2100 block of Peralta Boulevard, in the city’s Parkmont neighborhood, according to the Fremont Police Department. Phone, television, internet and home security services were disrupted. Detectives followed up and obtained surveillance footage of individuals who matched the description of the suspects and their cars near the crime scene, police said.

The suspects returned to the 2100 block of Peralta Boulevard on May 13 and stole $5,000 worth of additional cable, according to police. Detectives also saw the suspects “engaging in similar conduct in other parts of the city” on May 20, police said. The suspects were arrested and have been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with damaging phone, electrical or utility lines, felony vandalism and grand theft. Share this:





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