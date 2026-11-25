Another tough week awaits Texas A&M, and it falls at home for the home finale. A&M welcomes Texas and will want to run all over their old Big 12 rivals. For t

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectFor the Longhorns to wreck the Aggies, one of their best shots is limiting the core of this roster, which has a handful of the main playmakers up to this point in the season. ’s team that need to show up to keep any hope of ending the losing streak against head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team alive.

Also read Texas A&M Has Lost Its Grip On the No. 1 Recruiting Class

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The kicking game has been one reason A&M has even stayed in many of their conference games, and it is because Illinois transferOver his last few games, a couple of kicks didn't go his way that came on the road against the Gamecocks and at home vs. the Volunteers.

One was from 30 yards out and the other from 50+ yards out, so after starting the year with his new team at a perfect 16-for-16, there have been a few moments when the ball hasn’t gone between the uprights. For A&M to post as many points as possible, they’ll need the 5-foot-11 senior from Naperville, Illinois, to connect on any situation where he is asked to go in and drill a field goal.

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Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone brings down Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. As of late, freshman running back KJ Edwards has risen to the occasion and done what he can to get the ground game going against many physical SEC defenses.

One reason he has gotten so much time is his ability to use his vision and take off with that electric speed. The 5-foot-10 running back has 88 carries for 490 yards this season. He is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns by an Aggie running back this season with three and has given the offense a reliable ball carrier who can secure the football and burst into open holes.

With the Longhorns having trouble stopping the run this season, expect offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to draw up a lot of designed runs that let Edwards use his instincts and log yardage. Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the wide receiver room, Isaiah Horton is second-best in yards with 433 and second-best in receptions. Lately, the Alabama transfer has been somewhat quiet, as he has not been able to haul in as many passes as he probably imagined when he came to Aggieland.

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Over the last six or seven games, Horton has posted three or fewer catches, and with his size and ability to win his matchups, he hasn't had a breakout game in which he has surpassed the 100-yard mark. His best game of the year came on the road versus South Carolina, where he had five catches for 78 yards; he's only had one other game this season with five catches, and it was against Kentucky.

With how well Horton can track down the football and climb the ladder to make a reception, he needs to be targeted as much as possible and might be the X-factor if he and the quarterback are on the same page. One reason the A&M defense has had issues is a breakdown in coverage and not enough communication about who is supposed to cover who. A veteran of this defense who has consistently handled his business is cornerback Dezz Ricks.

The senior from Norfolk, Virginia, has not been a disappointment; he has been solid in man-to-man coverage and has often been tasked with covering some of the top opposing wide receivers. Throughout the season, opposing quarterbacks have tried not to target him because he has so many traits that are dangerous to mess with. Whoever Ricks is assigned to cover will likely be a key matchup and a determining factor in whether A&M's defense can make several stops.

He has five solo tackles this season and has also got himself an interception, so his ability to be disruptive and showcase his athleticism might be what ultimately decides this contest. Kolton Becker is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies and Houston Cougars On SI from Port Lavaca, Texas. He is a graduate from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism and a minor in sport management.

As a former sports reporter with TexAgs and The Battalion, he has covered Texas A&M football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field, cross country, swim & dive and equestrian. In his spare time, he loves to hunt, fish, cook, do play-by-play announcing at high school sporting events, spend time with family/friends as well as be involved with his local church.