Fountain introduces Orchestra, a new AI agent builder designed to automate recruiting and frontline staffing tasks for hourly workers, starting with free access for select users.

Software platform Fountain has officially launched Orchestra, a new artificial intelligence agent builder specifically engineered to automate complex recruiting and staffing workflows for employers. This strategic product release targets the critical need for efficient hiring processes in the sector dedicated to managing hourly frontline workers. The initial rollout includes a free access tier for a selected group of existing customers before the platform transitions to a commercial pricing model based on completed outcomes in early 2027.

Orchestra Automates Frontline Hiring Workflows

The core functionality of Orchestra is designed to help managers fill vacant shifts, revive unanswered job applications, and streamline recurring staffing tasks. By leveraging data already housed within the Fountain ecosystem, the system constructs and executes AI agents capable of reconnecting with past applicants, preparing new hires for their first day, and responding to newly opened positions. These intelligent agents operate flexibly, running on demand, on fixed schedules, or triggered automatically by specific operational events.

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The setup process incorporates a mandatory human approval step to ensure oversight and accuracy. Teams retain control by specifying exact agent instructions, describing operational problems for the system to solve, or requesting that Orchestra review current operations to identify areas where automation could provide assistance. This structured approach ensures that the AI tools align precisely with the unique requirements of each hiring team.

Powered by Anthropic Claude Models and Opus 5.5

Fountain developed the proprietary software architecture that manages agent instructions, tools, and memory, alongside the record-keeping systems for messaging and consent. The technical foundation primarily relies on Anthropic's Claude models, with Orchestra utilizing the Opus 5.5 model specifically to design and construct these automated agents. This choice of underlying technology ensures high-performance natural language processing capabilities for handling diverse candidate communications.

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The system supports complex, multi-step operations by allowing customer-built agents to assign work to other agents, enabling parallel execution of multiple actions simultaneously. The builder also suggests connecting external tools through the Model Context Protocol, or MCP, facilitating seamless integration with a broader suite of enterprise software. This interoperability allows the AI agents to access and manipulate data across different platforms securely and efficiently.

Compliance, Consent, and Future Pricing Structure

Security and legal compliance are central to the Orchestra design, with agents inheriting the permissions of the person running them. Every interaction with an applicant or worker includes real-time checks for consent, allowed calling hours, and daily contact limits to prevent harassment or over-communication. The system automatically identifies itself as AI during interactions and strictly honors opt-out requests from candidates.

Regarding financial terms, Orchestra remains a proprietary service currently available at no charge to a select group of existing customers. The company has confirmed that the service will be priced based on completed outcomes starting in early 2027, with a specific cost per credit set at 50 cents. Employers will be able to track key performance metrics, such as the frequency of dropped shifts filled by agents and the remaining workload for human managers, providing clear visibility into the return on investment for adopting these AI tools.