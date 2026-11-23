Fountain Hills has one elementary school. Just one. McDowell Mountain Elementary sits in the shadow of the mountains it’s named for, on the eastern edge of the Valley.

Fountain Hills has one elementary school. Just one. McDowell Mountain Elementary sits in the shadow of the mountains it’s named for, on the eastern edge of the Valley.

Fountain Hills is a town of roughly 24,000 people, known for its views, its golf courses and its famous fountain. Many residents came here to enjoy their golden years. The school district noticed.

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“We are the only one,” said Chris Hartmann, principal of McDowell Mountain Elementary. “We’re also trying to change that narrative a little bit and grow enrollment. ” Hartmann has spent 25 years in education. He worked 19 of them in Scottsdale and six in Fountain Hills.

This is his first year as principal. He says 10 to 15 members of his staff went through Fountain Hills schools as children.

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“We believe it’s a great place to grow up,” Hartmann said. Valerie Reichler, the superintendent of Fountain Hills Unified, built her own career in the district. She has worked there for 16 years and has been superintendent for five months.

“I started out many years ago as a student teacher, and I worked in first grade. I taught fourth grade. I was the dean of students at the middle school, principal here at the elementary school, and now made my way up to superintendent,” Reichler said. Her message is direct.

“There are plenty of kids here,” Reichler said. “Our goal is to keep our enrollment going, so that we can service the kids here. ” The school library has a planetarium inside it, which ties into the community’s International Dark Sky recognition. It is one more sign of a town investing in its children.

This week, those children got a turn in front of the camera. ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres visited McDowell Mountain Elementary for KidCasters, his school outreach program, and students delivered their own weather forecasts. Most of them had never been on camera before.

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“Almost like a proud parent,” Hartmann said. “It can be very intimidating for some. So I think they showed a lot of courage. ” Latest from ABC15: