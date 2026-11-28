The theater's founder and CEO, Jackie Taylor, believes music can bring people together, and a story can change how they see each other.

The theater's founder and CEO, Jackie Taylor, believes music can bring people together, and a story can change how they see each other.

"The Other Cinderella" is the play that launched the Black Ensemble Theater 50 years ago. Taylor's 1976 musical gave a Black girl from the projects the starring role, in her own fairy tale. The vision for the play came from experience.

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"I wrote it for my kids and I used recordings as the musical," she said. Taylor recalls her first acting role as Johnny Mae in"Coolie High" and says it was a wonderful experience.