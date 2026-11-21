FunPlus brings the popular mobile strategy game Foundation Galactic Frontier to Steam. This free-to-play port offers base-building and RTS gameplay for fans of the Apple TV series.

FunPlus International AG has officially launched a PC port of Foundation: Galactic Frontier on Steam. This release brings the free-to-play strategy game to desktop players for the first time. The title is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Apple TV sci-fi series. It arrives after a successful run as a mobile game with over five million downloads.

PC Port Includes All Mobile Updates

FunPlus International AG confirmed that the Steam version includes all content added to the mobile game since its initial launch. The port serves as the definitive edition of the game, incorporating a year of updates. This ensures PC players have access to the full scope of features and heroes. The release aims to expand the reach of the Foundation adaptation to a wider audience.

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Gameplay Mechanics And Genre Details

Foundation: Galactic Frontier operates as a base-building real-time strategy game. It blends isometric combat with space battles and narrative elements. Players can collect numerous heroes to form a varied tactical experience. The game weaves a new narrative set within the established world of the show. These mechanics target a broad audience despite being less robust than premium titles.

Microtransactions And In-Game Shop

Prospective players should anticipate an in-game cash shop and microtransactions. FunPlus International AG designed the economy to support late-game progression. These purchases are not mandatory to enjoy the core experience. The free-to-play model allows fans to access the content without initial cost. The game maintains its mobile roots in its monetization structure.

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Release Date And Platform Support

Foundation: Galactic Frontier launched on the Google Play Store in 2025. The Steam version release date is October 21, 2025. FunPlus International AG published the title across PC, Android, and iOS platforms. The game supports online multiplayer and online co-op modes. Cross-platform play is available for connected devices.

Developer History And Reception

FunPlus International AG developed the game with a focus on mobile performance. The title garnered glowing reviews from fans during its mobile launch. It has since accumulated over five million downloads on the Google Play Store. The new PC port features an updated UI and mouse and keyboard support. This update does not introduce new gameplay modes for existing mobile players.