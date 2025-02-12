Foundation for Delaware County Faces $30 Million Loss Due to Prospect Medical Bankruptcy

The Foundation for Delaware County, established to benefit the community after the sale of Crozer-Keystone Health System, is facing a potential $30 million loss due to Prospect Medical Holdings' bankruptcy filing. Prospect's failure to meet lease obligations on two Springfield Township properties threatens the foundation's financial stability and its ability to support maternal health services and community grants.

The Foundation for Delaware County could face significant financial losses if Prospect Medical Holdings , which bought Crozer-Keystone Health System in 2016, fails to meet its lease obligations . Prospect's bankruptcy filing and recent request to cancel the leases on two Springfield Township properties threaten to cost the foundation as much as $30 million in unpaid rent and taxes.

The foundation, established to serve the community after the sale of the for-profit health system, had $64 million in unrestricted investments at the end of June. This situation jeopardizes the foundation's ability to fulfill its mission of supporting maternal health services and providing grants to nonprofits addressing social determinants of health. \The foundation's predicament stems from a 2009 real estate deal where Crozer-Keystone sold three properties to an investor group for $37 million and then leased them back for 30 years. When Prospect bought Crozer-Keystone, Ventas Inc., the landlord for the Springfield properties, insisted that the foundation retain the leases for financial security. Prospect initially agreed to assume financial responsibility for the leases, but this never materialized. The foundation has spent years in legal battles to be released from these obligations. \Prospect's bankruptcy filing has exacerbated the situation, as it has not complied with several court orders to cover lease expenses, including a bond payment and real estate taxes. A judge overseeing the case has expressed frustration at Prospect's financial actions, noting that the company paid $457 million in dividends to investors and executives in 2018 while failing to address its lease obligations. The foundation's president, Frances M. Sheehan, warns that the current situation puts a substantial portion of the foundation's unrestricted funds at risk. She highlights the financial burden caused by Prospect's defaults, stating that the foundation was forced to pay $1.3 million just this week to cover some of Prospect's rent defaults, funds that could have been used to support community programs. The foundation's legal battles and financial strain underscore the complexities of for-profit healthcare acquisitions and the potential consequences for community health initiatives





