Found: Chemical Sunscreens That Feel Like Nothing

Lightweight, makeup-friendly, and virtually invisible.

The best chemical sunscreen s have come a long way from the greasy, sting-your-eyes formulas many of us grew up with. Today's versions are airy, elegant, and often so comfortable to wear that you'll forget you even have SPF on—a major win, considering sunscreen is one of the most important steps in any skin-care routine.

“Unlikewhich sit on top of the skin, chemical sunscreens use organic UV filters that absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat, which is then released from the skin,” says, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Atlanta. “These formulas tend to feel especially lightweight and are well-suited for everyday wear. ” Another perk? Because chemical filters are absorbed into the skin, they “generally blend in seamlessly without leaving behind a white cast,” she says.

Whether you prefer a featherlight fluid, a hydrating, there's a chemical sunscreen for nearly every skin type, concern, and personal preference. Because at the end of the day—and whether you choose a chemical or mineral formula—“the best kind of sunscreen is the one you will use and apply the most,” says Dr. Rimtepathip.

Our testers dutifully submitted before-and-after photos for Peach & Lily’s Beam Blocker Invisible Sunscreen SPF 30—but you'd be hard-pressed to spot any difference, because this formula is truly invisible. The lightweight lotion melts into skin without a hint of white cast and feels more like a silky moisturizer than a sunscreen.

In addition to broad-spectrum protection, it's packed with soothing ingredients like“My skin is dehydrated year-round, so all of my face products need to be hydrating. This one delivers, creating that satisfying "squish" as I massage it in. It feels like a moisturizer and absorbs within seconds of application. It acts as a fantastic base for makeup—smoothing dry patches and never pilling under myor liquid foundations.

I use it every day on my face, neck, and on and behind my ears. I even gave it to my dad to try, and he said the formula feels like a regular facial moisturizer, which is a big plus for someone hesitant to use sunscreen daily. ” “I use this sunscreen every day! I was obsessed after the first slathering of this stuff.

It's lightweight, easily blendable, and doesn't irritate my eyes, which is a feat for a chemical sunscreen. It also layers well under... everything. Foundation?

Yep. Copious amount of liquid blush? Also yes. It never pills and isn't greasy or sticky, and most importantly, it doesn't irritate my easily inflamed skin.

A true win! ”If you usually find yourself "forgetting" sunscreen because it feels greasy or heavy, La Roche-Posay's Anthelios UVAir SPF 50 Serum Sunscreen may finally win you over. The featherlight formula lives up to its "air" name, disappearing into skin with an invisible finish that feels more like a silky serum thanks to glycerin and hyaluronic acid that provide long-lasting hydration.

The brand's proprietary Cell-Ox B3 Shield technology combines UV filters with antioxidants like vitamin E, senna alata leaf extract, and niacinamide to defend skin against not only sun damage, but also free radicals and pollution that can contribute to premature aging. It also stands up to high heat, humidity, and pollution, a.k.a. the unholy trinity of summer skin woes, and “layers nicely under makeup, so it’s an excellent option for daily use,” says Dr. Kil.

“In the summer, sunscreen gets complicated: I sweat during my workout, shower, and then continue to sweat. That's why this latest La Roche-Posay sunscreen has been a godsend in my routine: It blends in quickly and feels virtually undetectable. It's been especially helpful for humid days when I want to re-up, since I can layer it on ahead of a walk or park hang without my skin looking or feeling greasy.

” —Deanna Pai, contributing commerce editorWhen you want to even out your complexion but don't feel like wearing a full face of makeup, EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted SPF 46 strikes the perfect balance.

“EltaMD was one of the earliest brands to incorporate iron oxides in its tinted sunscreen formulation,” says, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. “Iron oxides, which are found in tinted sunscreens, help block visible light, a known trigger for melasma, particularly in medium to deeper skin tones," adds, DO, is a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist based in Glendale, California. Plus, the sheer tint subtly blurs redness and discoloration without looking heavy or masking your skin.

"The natural-looking tint, combined with niacinamide, makes this a great option for those prone to hyperpigmentation, helping to even out skin tone," says Dr. Rimtepathip. Technically, it's a hybrid sunscreen, pairing 9% zinc oxide with 7.5% octinoxate—a combination that can be especially appealing for those who want the gentle, sensitive skin-friendly benefits of mineral SPF with a lighter feel and less risk of a white cast.

The formula also features hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, vitamin E to defend against free radicals, andfor gentle skin-smoothing benefits. Since “it's fragrance-free, dye-free, and oil-free, it's also well-suited for acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Rimtepathip.

"EltaMD’s Tinted Sunscreen has become a staple in my morning routine. It’s more on the sheer side, so I still reach for concealer when I need to cover deeper discoloration, but the lightweight formula is perfect for evening out my complexion on days when I just need to run errands without doing a full face.

I love that it doesn’t transfer onto my clothes or hands , and best of all, it hasn’t clogged my pores or caused any breakouts, like other sunscreens I’ve tested. ”Chemical sunscreen can be a tough sell for people with sensitive skin, for whom certain filters can be irritating.

Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 is a fragrance-free formula that’s free of both, making it a gentler option for those who typically struggle with chemical SPF. The invisible formula melts into skin and “has a similar texture to a velvety makeup primer, smoothing over pores and helping complexion products layer with ease,” says Dr. Rimtepathip.

There’s also soothing chamomile-derived bisabolol and licorice root to calm redness and support a more even-looking complexion, while meadowfoam seed oil reinforces the skin barrier by locking in moisture. Just keep in mind that because the formula goes on completely clear with a matte finish, it can be easy to miss spots—so don't be shy about applying generously.

"After 13 years together, my husband has finally gotten into the habit of wearing sunscreen every day—and the one he steals from me most often is Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50. He has oily skin, I have dry/sensitive skin, yet the primer-like, semi-matte formula works great for both of us. It glides on completely clear, feels weightless, and has a cushiony gel texture that dries down to a soft, almost powder-like finish.

The only slight drawback is that because it's totally invisible, it can be hard to tell whether you've covered every inch of your face. But as long as I stick to the two-finger rule for application, I trust the process.

" If you have oily skin, chances are you've had at least one sunscreen leave you looking shinier than you bargained for. Bioré’s UV Aqua Rich Weightless Moisturizer SPF 50—a—feels practically weightless on skin, absorbing quickly without clogging pores or leaving behind a greasy residue. Yet despite its barely-there texture, it still delivers a big dose of hydration thanks to “, MD, board-certified dermatologist based in Toronto, Canada.

The only caveat: It contains added fragrance, so those with sensitive skin may want to patch-test first.

“I truly use this sunscreen up to the last drop . That's because the rumors are true; this sunscreen is superior. Its gel-like, watery texture gives your skin a glowy finish, but doesn't feel greasy.

The SPF doesn't travel into your eyes or make them sting. And it doesn't leave a white cast behind on my. The formula is so lightweight, but it contains hyaluronic acid, so it feels super moisturizing and gives you a nice dewy look. My husband is also a huge fan of this SPF because it spreads nicely over his beard without leaving behind flakes or peeling.

He uses it on his body too and finds it doesn't give white T-shirts that yellowy tint that some sunscreens leave behind. ”, Aqua Bomb Sunscreen SPF 45 delivers a similar burst of hydration—with the added benefit of daily sun protection. It retains many of the hallmarks that made the original viral, including glycerin, panthenol, niacinamide, and Belif's signature botanical blend of oat seed, calendula, and other soothing herbs.

But compared to the moisturizer, this sunscreen relies less on richer conditioning ingredients like shea butter and squalane and more on lightweight silicones and texture-enhancing polymers, giving it a smoother, silkier feel that wears more like a lotion-primer hybrid than a gel-cream. It glides effortlessly across skin, layers nicely under makeup, and leaves behind a smooth, even finish.

“It's refreshing and quick-absorbing while still leaving skin feeling plumped and comfortable,” says“I have yet to try the famous Belif Aqua Bomb Moisturizer , but after practically emptying my tube of Aqua Bomb Sunscreen SPF 45 in just a couple of weeks, I'm not sure I need to. This sunscreen checks every box on my wish list: It's incredibly lightweight and moisturizing, has a cream texture yet absorbs with the speed and ease of a gel, and leaves behind absolutely zero white cast.

The results may not be dramatic in a before-and-after photo, but the difference is immediately noticeable once it's on your skin. I couldn't ask for much more from a sunscreen. ”As people with combination skin know all too well, finding a sunscreen can be tricky: Too rich, and your T-zone turns slick; too lightweight, and your cheeks are craving moisture.

Manyo’s Air Light Moisturizing Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 walks that fine line, thanks in part to ensulizole, a lesser-known but FDA-approved UV filter prized for its water-solubility and lightweight feel. Yet it still delivers plenty of hydration via nano-hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid. Unlike traditional hyaluronic acid, which primarily hydrates the skin's surface, these smaller forms can penetrate more deeply for longer-lasting hydration and a plumper feel.

If you’re dealing with uneven skin tone, the formula also helps address discoloration withgood that it's honestly hard for one to stand out from the rest. However, thanks to the US banning sales of non-FDA-approved sunscreen filters, our options have gotten a bit more interesting. I've been testing this Manyo Air Light SPF for a few months, thanks to Best of Beauty testing, and have been smitten with it ever since.

It has that serum-y texture I love in my sunscreens that melts into my skin super quickly—because I can't be bothered to rub in sunscreen for 15 seconds when there are faster options! It's super breathable and layers beautifully without a trace of pilling. ”We'd never promise magic in a bottle, but Isdin's Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 comes pretty close with its remarkably lightweight, fluid texture.

Theglides onto skin and disappears in seconds, leaving no heaviness or greasy residue behind. The formula also gives dull skin a subtle pick-me-up thanks to hydrating ingredients like glycerin and sodium hyaluronate, which keep it looking plump and fresh.

"It also contains Mediterranean algae extract to protect against visible-light-induced pigmentation changes," says Dr. Kil. Plus, there’s silica to softly blur the look of pores and texture without hindering your glow. ). I love how lightweight yet deeply moisturizing this lotion is.

At first, it leaves my skin with a noticeable glow, but as the day goes on, it settles into my skin, not leaving it greasy or shiny. I barely get the sense that I have SPF on my face when I'm wearing it, but I love knowing that I'm covered. ”We all know we should reapply sunscreen every two hours, but putting SPF on over makeup is often easier said than done.

“Re-application is the single biggest gap in sun protection behavior, as my patients feel that touching up sunscreen over makeup feels impossible,” says Dr. Yoo. Enter Sulwhasoo UV Wise On-the-Go Sun Cushion SPF 50+, a hybrid formula that pairs chemical filters with titanium dioxide to deliver high-level protection in a makeup-friendly cushion compact.

The lightweight formula layers seamlessly both under and over makeup without pilling, smudging, or disturbing foundation, thanks in part to its included applicator, which features tiny “pores” that disperse the formula evenly for a smooth finish. Beyond SPF, five types of hyaluronic acid and squalane replenish moisture, while antioxidant-rich botanicals like white ginseng and mulberry support the skin barrier and keep skin looking balanced and luminous.

“It has a soft, skin-blurring finish that won’t settle into uneven texture or fine lines,” adds Dr. Yoo. “I'd love to be a 'skincare and go' type of person, but I love a full face of makeup. The new Sulwhasoo UV Wise On-the-Go Sun Cushion is gentle on the skin and doesn't pill under makeup, which are two of my top decision-makers on a face sunscreen.

Built as a compact, I actually take this in my bag to apply on the go. I've been working on reapplying throughout the day. I can be so lazy, and this is one that keeps me accountable. It does take longer to apply than my other go-to face sunscreens since it's a sponge pad.

”Chemical sunscreens use chemical UV filters that actually sink into skin, where they absorb ultraviolet radiation and convert it into heat that is then released from the skin, explains Dr. Kil.

“Common chemical sunscreen ingredients include avobenzone, oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, and homosalate,” she says. More recently, newer FDA-approved filters such as—which have long been used in Europe and other countries—have begun making their way into the U.S. market, marking “an exciting advancement for sunscreen innovation,” saysBecause these filters are designed to blend into the skin, chemical sunscreens often have a lightweight, elegant finish that makes them especially appealing for everyday use and wear well under makeup.

The biggest difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen comes down to how they protect your skin from UV rays.

“Chemical sunscreens rely on organic filters that absorb UV rays and dissipate their energy as heat,” says Dr. Kil. Mineral sunscreens, also known as physical sunscreens, use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to create a protective barrier on the skin's surface; these mineral filters absorb UV radiation and also reflect and scatter a portion of incoming rays.

In general, because they’re absorbed by skin, chemical sunscreens tend to blend more easily and are less likely to leave a visible residue, while mineral sunscreens are often preferred for sensitive skin because they are less likely to irritate.

In the US, many chemical sunscreen formulations provide excellent UVB protection, and avobenzone remains the primary filter approved for UVA1 coverage.have shown that chemical sunscreen ingredients can be detected in the bloodstream after repeated application, “there is no evidence of adverse side effects from these filters,” and to date, there is no evidence that approved chemical sunscreen filters cause adverse health effects when used as directed, says Dr. Kil. Dermatologists continue to recommend sunscreen as one of the most effective tools for preventing skin cancer, premature aging, and sun-induced hyperpigmentation.

As with any skin-care product, the best broad-spectrum sunscreen is ultimately the one you'll wear consistently every day. Not necessarily, but some people with sensitive skin may find certain chemical sunscreen ingredients irritating.

“Chemical sunscreens contain known allergens, such as oxybenzone, a commonly used filter,” says Dr. Kil. In addition, some formulas contain propylene glycol, a humectant that helps sunscreens absorb into the skin but can trigger skin irritation in certain individuals. That said, not all chemical sunscreens are created equal: Many newer formulas are free of common irritants like oxybenzone, fragrance, and propylene glycol, making them better tolerated by sensitive skin.

If your skin is especially reactive, patch-testing a new sunscreen before applying it to your entire face is always a good idea. Chemical sunscreens use chemical UV filters that actually sink into skin, where they absorb ultraviolet radiation and convert it into heat that is then released from the skin, explains Dr. Kil.

“Common chemical sunscreen ingredients include avobenzone, oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, and homosalate,” she says. More recently, newer FDA-approved filters such as—which have long been used in Europe and other countries—have begun making their way into the U.S. market, marking “an exciting advancement for sunscreen innovation,” saysBecause these filters are designed to blend into the skin, chemical sunscreens often have a lightweight, elegant finish that makes them especially appealing for everyday use and wear well under makeup.

The biggest difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen comes down to how they protect your skin from UV rays.

“Chemical sunscreens rely on organic filters that absorb UV rays and dissipate their energy as heat,” says Dr. Kil. Mineral sunscreens, also known as physical sunscreens, use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to create a protective barrier on the skin's surface; these mineral filters absorb UV radiation and also reflect and scatter a portion of incoming rays.

In general, because they’re absorbed by skin, chemical sunscreens tend to blend more easily and are less likely to leave a visible residue, while mineral sunscreens are often preferred for sensitive skin because they are less likely to irritate.

In the US, many chemical sunscreen formulations provide excellent UVB protection, and avobenzone remains the primary filter approved for UVA1 coverage.have shown that chemical sunscreen ingredients can be detected in the bloodstream after repeated application, “there is no evidence of adverse side effects from these filters,” and to date, there is no evidence that approved chemical sunscreen filters cause adverse health effects when used as directed, says Dr. Kil. Dermatologists continue to recommend sunscreen as one of the most effective tools for preventing skin cancer, premature aging, and sun-induced hyperpigmentation.

As with any skin-care product, the best broad-spectrum sunscreen is ultimately the one you'll wear consistently every day. Not necessarily, but some people with sensitive skin may find certain chemical sunscreen ingredients irritating.

“Chemical sunscreens contain known allergens, such as oxybenzone, a commonly used filter,” says Dr. Kil. In addition, some formulas contain propylene glycol, a humectant that helps sunscreens absorb into the skin but can trigger skin irritation in certain individuals. That said, not all chemical sunscreens are created equal: Many newer formulas are free of common irritants like oxybenzone, fragrance, and propylene glycol, making them better tolerated by sensitive skin.

If your skin is especially reactive, patch-testing a new sunscreen before applying it to your entire face is always a good idea. , MD, a board-certified dermatologist of New Bloom Dermatology and clinical assistant professor at Mount Sinai Health System based in New York City, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We review ingredients, scrutinize brand claims, and, when necessary, examine peer-reviewed scientific and medical studies.

In addition to testing each and every product that's included in each and every review, we rely on experts who shape their fields, including dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, and medicine, to help us For our list of the best chemical sunscreens, we considered each product's performance across five primary categories: product ingredients and efficacy, packaging, fragrance, texture, and product wear. Every product was determined to have excelled in each category by our editorial team, which is composed of in-house writers and editors as well as contributors—along with special consideration from dermatologists.

To learn more information on our reporting and testing processes, read our completeA beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns,wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories.

We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls?

We're proud thatspans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.8 Best Sunscreens for Mature Skin That Protect and Plump All at Onceis a writer, editor, and copywriter specializing in beauty and wellness, parenting, and lifestyle. With deep roots in the magazine world, she’s developed editorial and branded content for print and digital outlets such as7 Best Sunscreens Under Makeup for Smooth, Pill-Free Wear12 Best LG Beauty Products for Glowier Skin and Shiny Hair9 Best Brightening Body Lotions for Dullness, Dark Spots, and Uneven Tone8 Best Toners for Oily Skin That Balance Your Complexion





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