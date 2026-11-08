FOUND: 17-year-old Gabriela Cabrera last seen Friday

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A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of La Salle, McMullen, and Goliad Counties from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. LAKEHILLS, Texas — A missing Bandera County girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe in East Texas, according to the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook update, the sheriff’s office said Gabriela Cabrera was “located and found safe by law enforcement” after deputies and investigators interviewed friends and family and eventually made contact with her. Investigators learned Cabrera traveled by bus to Kilgore to meet a young male, the sheriff’s office said. A cell phone ping gave Bandera County investigators a potential location for Cabrera in Kilgore, and the sheriff’s office requested help from the Kilgore Police Department to check the area.

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Kilgore officers responded and made contact with Cabrera and a young male at that location, the sheriff’s office said. Cabrera told Kilgore officers she was not coerced to leave home and was not harmed, according to the update. The male was interviewed and “will be detained or released pending investigation by Kilgore PD,” the sheriff’s office said. The Kilgore Police Department is working with Cabrera’s parents to return her home to Lakehills, according to the sheriff’s office.

The update said Cabrera was removed from the missing person system and Amber Alert protocols. Gabriela Cabrera was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake View Drive in Lakehills, Texas, according anGabriela is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

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If you have any information on Gabriela's whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Bandera County Sheriff's Office at 830-796-3771. A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood. San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway.

One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.