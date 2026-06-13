Foul play: N.Y. Gov. Hochul blasts Spurs and Ticketmaster for blocking Knicks fans from Finals

The restrictions prevent people who live more than 150 miles from San Antonio from buying tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Knicks fans at a watch party in New York's Bryant Park during Game 3 of the NBA Finals last week. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed Ticketmaster and the San Antonio Spurs for barring fans who live outside the San Antonio area from purchasing tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“Knicks fans finally get within one game of a championship and their reward is having their tickets canceled? ” Hochul wrote in a“Ticketmaster and the Spurs should reverse this decision and let the fans who bought those seats keep them. Until then, on behalf of Knicks fans everywhere, I’m calling foul,” she added. But Ticketmaster said the policy applies only to new ticket orders and that fans who already bought tickets should still be able to attend.

In a statement on its website, Ticketmaster said sales for the game “will be restricted to customers residing within a 150-mile radius” of San Antonio, home to the Spurs and the host of Game 5 on Saturday night. New orders from outside that radius will be “canceled without notice and refunds issued.

” “If fans are purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster, they can be confident that they’re getting a real, authenticated ticket that will get them into tonight’s game,” the company said. The Spurs said that the geographical restrictions “introduced during the Playoffs remains in place throughout the NBA Finals,” adding that the policy allows the team to prioritize “local fans across San Antonio, Austin and surrounding communities.

”“Contrary to prior reporting, we’ve confirmed with Spurs ownership that they will not be revoking any tickets that Knicks fans have to tonight’s game in San Antonio and all ticket holders will be allowed in to Frost Bank Arena,” the arena said in a statement.

“We look forward to tonight’s game. ”But the latest restrictions arrive with the stakes at their highest. This year’s Finals have drawn celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift, as well as President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Knicks currently hold a 3-1 series lead.

A win Saturday would deliver New York its first NBA championship in 53 years. I’m a reporter on NBC News’ breaking news team, covering crime, extreme weather, pop culture and more. I recently covered Hurricane Milton, which devastated the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area, and the student-led protests at Columbia University.





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