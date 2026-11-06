Foster Parent Carprice Williams Charged in Death of Malayshia Alford

Carprice Williams faces murder charges after the body of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford was found in New Jersey following a 10-day search in Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Tuesday that Carprice Williams, the foster parent of Malayshia Alford, faces multiple charges including murder in connection with the death of the 10-year-old girl from West Philadelphia.

The victim's body was discovered Wednesday night inside the trunk of a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey, ending a 10-day search that involved extensive law enforcement coordination and community efforts.

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Investigation Timeline And Evidence

Officials identified the victim as Malayshia Alford, correcting earlier reports that listed her name as Jalayshia. District Attorney Larry Krasner stated that the last time Malayshia Alford was believed to be alive was Thursday, October 22, at her home in West Philadelphia.

Video surveillance captured in the early morning hours of Monday, October 26, around 1:53 a.m., showed what authorities believe was her body being moved from the residence. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski provided these details during the press conference.

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Law enforcement located the suspect vehicle, interviewed an individual connected to it, and were directed to the girl's remains in New Jersey around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. The discovery followed a coordinated effort by police and FBI officials to follow leads from video evidence.

Charges And Medical Findings

A preliminary postmortem examination determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner was ruled a homicide. Carprice Williams has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Malayshia Alford attended school on Thursday, October 22, and was seen returning home that day. She did not attend school the following day and was reported missing on Monday, October 26, prompting the massive search effort.

Official Statements And Community Reaction

District Attorney Larry Krasner emphasized the commitment to justice during the press conference joined by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. He stated that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is dedicated to ensuring a just and vigorous prosecution in this case despite the unimaginable loss.

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Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, addressed the community's grief. He noted that the children of the community must fare well for the community to be fine and promised support for the hurting family.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski thanked law enforcement partners at the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI for their coordinated investigation. She reaffirmed the intent to hold the defendant accountable for this brutal crime through tireless efforts.

Family Perspective And Ongoing Probe

Marquita Brown, the victim's aunt, defended the foster parents against social media rumors, stating that they loved her. She expressed gratitude for the city-wide search and requested privacy for the family as they prepare to lay Malayshia Alford to rest.

Special Agent Wayne Jacobs from the FBI stated that while today's developments bring clarity, the work is not finished. He emphasized the continued commitment to pursuing the truth and supporting those affected by this tragedy.