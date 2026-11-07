Foster Mother Charged with Murder of 10-Year-Old Had Previous Abuse Accusations

Carprice Williams is accused of murdering her foster child Malayshia Allford in Philadelphia. She has a history of prior abuse allegations involving another child in 2021, raising questions about state oversight and foster care approvals.

The woman accused of murder in the death of her 10-year-old foster child in Philadelphia was previously accused of abusing a child. The woman accused of murder in the death of her 10-year-old foster child in Philadelphia was previously accused of abusing a child.

The allegations against foster mother Carprice Williams, who is charged with the murder Malayshia Allford, are raising questions about her history as a foster parent and whether she should have been permitted to care for additional children. Carprice William, 36, is accused in the"brutal murder" of Malayshia Allford, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. A criminal complaint alleges Williams abused Allford before her death.

Also read Foster mother charged in death of 10-year-old Philadelphia girl is 5th-grade teacher

According to witnesses cited in the complaint, Williams threw the child down stairs, denied her food and water, and made her wear a weighted vest while walking up and down stairs. She then allegedly tried to cover up the murder by texting Allford's phone after she was dead, asking where she was. She then allegedly then sent a response using Allford's phone. The allegations come as details emerge about a previous abuse case involving another child.

According to an attorney involved in that case, the earlier abuse occurred in 2021 and was nearly fatal. A lawsuit also detailed Williams' mental health issues and concerns state officials had regarding her care of her biological children. Attorney Nadeem Bezar of Kline & Specter said Williams should not have been allowed to foster additional children after the prior case.

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According to the lawsuit, state officials recommended Williams never foster again after a 4-year-old girl nearly died in her care from severe abuse and malnourishment and a traumatic brain injury.

'Very evil': Parents recall troubling encounters with teacher charged with foster daughter's murder Bezar represented the child in a lawsuit against the agencies responsible for overseeing her care. The case was settled this year.

"How does it happen? It is not supposed to, plain and simple. With what was reported by the prior certifying agency as the reason to closing the home, this is never supposed to happen again," Bezar said. Bezar said he had been in the early stages of investigating Allford's case after learning that Pennsylvania DHS found she had been physically and sexually abused in a previous foster home before being placed with Williams last year.

"At this point initially we're looking at the child welfare agencies that certified the homes and the CUA's that are supposed to check on the child," Bezar said. "My kids would always tell me how she'd be mean to them," said Kia Logan of North Philadelphia. Another parent, who did not want to be identified, said, "She did a lot in breaking my son's confidence when he was with her, and we are still doing work to rebuild him.

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I would say she would browbeat him and I very much had to advocate for him.

" The school district said it could not comment on personnel matters when asked for information about Williams' employment. Bezar said he is also examining that aspect of her background. Representatives of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Tabor Children's Services and Children's Choice did not respond to requests for comment.