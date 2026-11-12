Fossil Fuel ISDS Claims Reach 443 Billion as COP31 Calls for Reform

Global Justice Now and PowerShift report that fossil fuel corporations have claimed $443 billion via ISDS. Campaigners urge COP31 leaders to phase out the legal mechanism.

Activists and researchers are demanding an immediate halt to Investor-State Dispute Settlements as fossil fuel corporations have escalated their legal challenges against national governments. A new report released in anticipation of the UN Climate Change Conference indicates that energy giants have filed claims totaling $443 billion to block environmental regulations.

Core Mechanism Of Investor Claims

Investor-State Dispute Settlements allow private corporations to sue sovereign nations when new laws or regulations negatively impact their projected profits. This legal framework, embedded in numerous international trade and investment agreements, creates a parallel judicial system outside standard domestic courts. Critics argue this mechanism prioritizes corporate security over public interest and environmental necessity.

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The British campaign organization Global Justice Now and the German research institute PowerShift conducted a comprehensive analysis of 987 publicly disclosed ISDS cases. Their findings reveal that corporate investors have demanded a cumulative total of $1.177 trillion up to 2025. This figure represents a significant 37.5% increase, or $321 billion more, compared to the total amount investors were attempting to claim at the end of 2023.

Stakeholder Positions On Legal Challenges

Nick Dearden, the director of Global Justice Now, condemned the practice of using obscure international agreements to bully governments into abandoning climate policies. He described the payouts sought by fossil fuel companies as obscene, comparing them to historical reparations paid to slave owners following the abolition of slavery in the early 19th century.

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The organizations argue that fossil fuel giants are weaponizing these dispute settlements to siphon money from already stretched public budgets. Dearden emphasized that these corporations are making fortunes from global crises while hitting ordinary people hard. They are simultaneously draining money from the public sector to avoid responding to the climate emergency they helped create.

Real-World Impact On Public Finances

The financial burden of these legal battles extends far beyond symbolic figures. The total compensation demanded by fossil fuel investors stands at $443.8 billion. Researchers note that this amount is equivalent to the estimated minimum economic losses developing countries will face due to climate change in 2030.

In 2024 alone, the total compensation awarded to corporate investors through ISDS cases reached $123 billion. Fossil fuel investors received the lion's share of $85.9 billion, which represents almost 70% of all payouts to investors. Campaigners highlight that this $123 billion is equivalent to the entire bilateral development aid given by countries in 2025.

Upcoming Actions At UN Climate Conference

Next Monday, Global Justice Now and the Netherlands-based group Both ENDS are organizing an official side event in Antalya. The event will feature Vanuatu Climate Minister Ralph Regenvanu, representatives from communities at the center of ISDS disputes, and a senior government official from Australia.

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These organizations are calling on leaders at COP31 to agree to a coordinated phase-out of ISDS mechanisms. Australia announced a new policy in 2022 excluding ISDS from future trade deals, setting a precedent for other nations. The campaign urges governments to cancel the international agreements that enable fossil fuel investors to sue over climate policies.