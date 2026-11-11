Forward Secures $50 Million SOL-Backed Credit Line Amid Market Decline

Forward secured a two-year, $50 million credit facility backed by staked SOL, allowing it to continue earning staking rewards while accessing liquidity. The company also committed up to $50 million to USHP, a tokenized product tracking U.S. home prices. Forward holds approximately 8.7 million SOL worth $726.5 million, making it the largest public company Solana treasury. SOL dropped to near three-month lows around $82, and Forward shares fell to $5.25, down over 28% year-to-date.

The Block | Illustration by Iris Cho for The Block Forward secured a $50 million credit line backed by SOL that will continue earning staking rewards.

The company committed up to $50 million to USHP, planning to use investment income to accumulate more SOL. added roughly 226,000 SOL to its treasury through purchases and staking rewards since the end of September.that its holdings reached approximately 8.7 million SOL, worth roughly $726.5 million, totaling about 1.5% of Solana's total circulating supply. Forward controls the largest Solana treasury among publicly traded companies by a wide margin, with its closest rival,.

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SOL dropped as low as $82 on Tuesday, its lowest level in almost three months, before recovering to around $83.50. Forward shares also dipped to a near three-month low of $5.25, leaving the stock down more than 28% so far this year. Forward also disclosed that it had secured a two-year, $50 million credit facility from an unnamed U.S. national bank. The loan is backed by SOL that will remain staked, which will allow Forward to continue earning rewards.

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The company added that it committed up to $50 million to USHP, a tokenized product that tracks U.S. home prices whose launch was also