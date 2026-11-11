Forty Southern California Veterans Clean 11,000 Pounds of Trash in Yosemite During Facelift Effort

Forty veterans from Camp Pendleton, Twentynine Palms and Miramar helped clean and repair Yosemite National Park trails during a five‑day Yosemite Climbing Association event, led by RFV Eco Warrior Project founder Kyle Hansen.

Forty Southern California veterans set out to Yosemite National Park in early September to lead a five‑day Yosemite Facelift event organized by the Yosemite Climbing Association. The mission was clear: pick up litter, repair trails, and rebuild park infrastructure while giving the veterans a chance to reconnect with nature and their community.

At the heart of the operation was Kyle Hansen, medically retired from the Marine Corps after a training accident at Camp Pendleton in 2017. As president and founder of the RFV Eco Warrior Project, Hansen coordinated 1,625 volunteers who contributed 15,000 hours of service. Their collective effort hauled out 11,000 pounds of trash from popular routes, restored collapsed walkways, and installed new handrails along steep sections, reducing erosion and hazards for the thousands of hikers who visit each year.

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The veterans, many of whom had served at nearby bases such as Camp Pendleton, Twentynine Palms, and Miramar, worked closely with park rangers who supplied tools and guided the crew on ecological best practices. Their background in logistics and field operations enabled them to execute the cleanup with precision, turning what could have been a chaotic process into a well‑ordered effort that left the park's upper Pines campground and surrounding trails in better condition.

Hansen, who returned to civilian life in 2018 and founded the RFV Eco Warrior Project seven years earlier, said the project was both a tribute to the nation's 250th birthday and a way to keep veterans' service mindset alive. He explained that environmental stewardship provides a "second tour of duty" for those who need a sense of purpose after leaving the armed forces.

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Veteran‑led efforts like this are part of a larger shift, with groups across the country embracing protection of public lands as a post‑military mission. On Veterans Day, Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan announced a new organization, Veterans For Public Lands, to recruit a national class of public land defenders. Buchanan highlighted the historic role of veterans in protecting Yosemite and Yellowstone and urged a continued commitment to safeguarding these treasured places.

At the end of the five‑day event, Katie Getz, deputy director of the Yosemite Climbing Association, praised the veterans' can‑do attitude and the mental‑health benefits that come from working outdoors. She noted the event gathered nearly 11,000 pounds of trash and helped the National Park Service, which has faced budget cuts and staff reductions since January 2025.

For many participants, the experience extended beyond physical labor. Jake Dixon, a retired Army Ranger, organized wellness programs and guided veterans to explore the park's water features, while Zac Zickgraf, a former combat engineer, shared how the trip helped him regain purpose after a tough transition to civilian life. The opportunity to see landmarks such as Half Dome and El Capitan in person was cited as both breathtaking and healing.

Hansen plans to expand the model next year to include Joshua Tree National Park and the Channel Islands, while also launching local outreach throughout Southern California. He said the goal is to build a sustainable network of veteran‑led stewardship teams that can respond quickly to environmental emergencies and keep veterans engaged in meaningful service.

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The Yosemite Facelift event, which will see its next iteration in October 2025, has proven that veterans can play a pivotal role in preserving public lands while also finding renewed purpose in life after service. The project's success demonstrates a win‑win for both the park's ecosystems and the veteran community.