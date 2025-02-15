Fortnite Unveils 'Lawless' Battle Pass Skins for Chapter 6 Season 2

Epic Games teases the upcoming 'Lawless' season with a glimpse of new Battle Pass skins, including a pickle donning a ski mask and golden chain. Returning characters like Midas make an appearance, while fans await the addition of other potential newcomers. The season kicks off on February 21st.

Fortnite developer Epic Games revealed today a first look at its new battle pass skins for Chapter 6 Season 2 ahead of the new season ’s release. Dubbed “ Lawless ,” the reveal included a glimpse of some of the cosmetics in the battle pass , along with a confirmed start date for the season.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this season, particularly for the characters that would be added, and Epic Games has at least confirmed some of the Chapter 6 Season 2 cosmetics thanks to this battle pass reveal. While Scorpion is absent, his absence doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be added to the game in the future. Fans will recognize returning characters, such as Midas, who sports a new look. One standout Battle Pass skin is a humanoid pickle wearing a ski mask and golden chain featuring a dollar sign. This character clearly holds significance, as the Lawless season has the tagline “Dill with it” paired with the announcement. The cast of skins in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass looks impressive, with a good blend of designs. The set is posed in a criminal lineup, perfectly capturing the Lawless aesthetic. Fans don’t have much longer to wait until Chapter 6 Season 2 begins on February 21st, which means there is limited time to grind out the rest of the previous battle pass.





