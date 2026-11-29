epic Games announces the Fortnite Out of Time live event for December 5,2026, featuring the unmasking of Captain X, free Solid Gold rewards, and enhAnced Pirate Shop rates for the Chapter 7 finale.

The Fortnite Chapter 7 finale live event titled Out of Moment officially begins on Saturday December 5 2026 at 11 AM Pacific Time. This major in-game spectacle marks the conclusion of the current chapter with a highly anticipated narrative climax that will reveal the true identity behind the masked character Captain X. The main performance starts at 2 PM Eastern Time and is billed as a one-time-only musical event.

Epic Games has opened access for players forty minutes before the main show to ensure everyone can join the virtual auditorium. Doors open at 10:20 AM Pacific Time which equals 1:20 PM Eastern Time. Participants can use this pre-show window to explore the game map and duel squadmates while waiting for the broadcast to begin.

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Epic Games has explicitly stated that standard Battle Royale playlists and competitive modes become unavailable the moment doors open. All other playlists remain locked until the event concludes forcing all participants to converge on the designated event area. This design choice creates a unified experience for the entire player base during the finale of the chapter.

Players who log in during the specified timeframe will witness the dramatic unmasking of Captain X just as the Mega Chest is about to be opened. The live musical performance serves as the narrative vehicle for revealing the enigmatic figure who has been a subject of intense speculation throughout previous chapters. The revelation is expected to have significant implications for the direction of the game in upcoming chapters.

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Attendance at the live event grants every player one random Solid Gold Captain Outfit that they have not yet collected during the current season. This reward system ensures all participants gain something unique related to the event theme regardless of their prior collection status. The Solid Gold variant is a rare cosmetic tier making this a highly desirable reward for collectors and competitive players.

Players can also earn the Solid Gold Jonesy Outfit by utilizing Twitch Drops during the event window. Users must link their Epic Games accounts with their Twitch accounts and tune into an official Fortnite stream between 6 AM and 12 PM Pacific Time on December 5. This integration allows players who may not log into the game immediately to still engage with the community and earn rewards through passive viewing.

Epic Games has also adjusted the Pirate Shop to provide one last opportunity for players to secure rare items before the chapter ends. The shop receives its biggest boosts of the season significantly increasing the availability of rare rewards and treasure drops. This adjustment gives players a final chance to customize their characters with exclusive gear that may not reappear in the next chapter.

Producers Tony Alpsen and Sammi Caramela are working to finalize logistical details to ensure a smooth experience for the massive influx of players. Specific details regarding the exact start times for the final Treasure Hours and the precise magnitude of the boosted drop rates have not yet been fully disclosed. These details are expected to be announced closer to the event date on official social media channels.

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The event is available on console PC and mobile allowing a wide range of users to participate in the finale. Fans are encouraged to queue up during the pre-show to secure their place in the virtual auditorium or event zone. This strategy helps avoid technical delays or queue times during the historic moment of the Captain X reveal.

The combination of the live event exclusive rewards and shop enhancements makes this weekend a critical period for the Fortnite community. The chapter 7 narrative concludes with a cinematic experience that ties together various tale arcs from the current season. Players are urged to mark their calendars for December 5 to witness the unmasking and claim their free cosmetics before the new chapter begins.