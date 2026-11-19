Texas lawmakers are considering new laws on how police use license plate readers. Both Republicans and Democrats are considering limits to how police use, fund, and share data from Flock-like cameras.

Texas lawmakers are considering new laws on how police use license plate readers. Both Republicans and Democrats are considering limits to how police use, fund, and share data from Flock-like cameras.

We are learning more about how the controversial Flock cameras are being used. NBC 5’s Larry Collins has the latest. Flock cameras have become the center of controversy nationwide due to privacy concerns about the data collected and how the cameras and data are used. Flock cameras use AI to scan license plates and alert police in real-time.

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While security experts say they’re a critical public safety tool, privacy experts warn the cameras are a slippery slope to police overreach. Chief Eddie Garcia outlined the policy at City Hall Tuesday; it requires officers to complete training, pass a test, and get certified — with yearly refreshers.

In a previous sit-down with NBC 5, Chief García acknowledged that officers have misused information obtained through the systems, while several chiefs expressed support for statewide standards and stronger penalties for improper use. Dallas police chief meets with Flock CEO as debate over camera oversight continues License plate data will be kept for 30 days, with monthly audits of 100 searches and an annual report to City Council; 100 percent of emergency searches will be reviewed as well.

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Chief Garcia said the technology has made a difference.

"Do I believe that they are a crime deterrent? Absolutely. Do I believe that they've helped solve crime in these areas? Absolutely as well.

And so I see a nexus from that perspective. As I think you would talk to any police chief that believes in the system, would tell you that. But also the amount of cameras in an area is not reflective of what we're necessarily; it's not reflective of necessarily the crime that's in that area," Garcia said. Since 2020, the department said they have helped lead to more than 2,200 arrests and 650 stolen vehicles being recovered.

City leaders questioned if the number of cameras can be decreased in places where crime has fallen and if Homeowners Associations are required to follow the same rules.

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"We don't necessarily control them, but do they feed into our system for us to If they allow us to. Right. Yes, but there are a number of privately used and funded ALPR systems citywide. And they would fall under these same restrictions or Data retention in the policies.

If they allow us. Now, understanding, because of CGIS, right, they don't get the same data we get from hits. Got it. They're only privy to their own information HOA type of type of issues," Garcia said.

, including an outright ban on government use, restricting state funding, and requiring law enforcement to get a warrant before use.