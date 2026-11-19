Fort Worth police are asking neighbors for security video and tips to identify the suspect who fatally shot 38-year-old Luis Pacheco in his Diamond Hill-Jarvis front yard early Monday morning.

Fort Worth Police are seeking information on the shooting of a man killed in the front yard of his home. FOX 4's Dionne Anglin has more.

Luis Pacheco, 38, was fatally shot in his Fort Worth front yard early Monday morning while walking his dog. Police are looking for evidence from a deadly shooting in the Diamond Hill-Jarvis neighborhood of Fort Worth. The victim was killed in the front yard of his home. Fort Worth police believe the victim, 38-year-old Luis Pacheco, was out walking his dog around 1:30 a.m. when he got into an argument.

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It was likely with someone he knew. Family members shared his photo as part of an online fundraiser. A man died in his front yard early Monday morning after a shootout outside his Fort Worth home, police say. Police said they have some witness information, but they need more.

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They’re asking for the public’s help, especially neighbors who may have security video that could help identify the suspect’s vehicle or other useful information. Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stopper at 817-469-8477.