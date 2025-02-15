Fort Worth Police Increase Cold Case Unit Staffing After Family Outcry

The Fort Worth Police Department has addressed concerns about its cold case unit, adding a second full-time detective and pledging to communicate with families about potential DNA testing opportunities.

The Fort Worth Police Department has taken steps to address concerns regarding its cold case homicide unit after reports from families highlighted a shortage of detectives and lack of communication. The department revealed its cold case unit had only one full-time detective, two part-time reserve officers, and more than 1,000 unsolved cold cases .

This prompted criticism from families whose loved ones' murders and disappearances remained unsolved, leaving them feeling like their cases had been forgotten.Families expressed frustration over the perceived lack of attention and communication from the department. Many requested updates on whether new DNA testing technologies could be used to potentially reopen their cases. In response to these concerns, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes pledged to re-examine each case file and communicate with families about the possibility of additional DNA testing. He assured that if there was evidence suitable for testing, the department would pursue it.Following this commitment, the Fort Worth Police Department has added another full-time detective to the cold case unit. The department also stated that all case files have been revisited, and they are currently determining which cases have the most promising evidence for further testing. Additionally, the department is reaching out directly to families to address their concerns. Elizabeth Rivera, whose daughter Elsha Marie Rivera disappeared 21 years ago, recently met with Chief Noakes and other department officials. During the meeting, Rivera received new details about her daughter's case and suggestions on how her family could assist in the investigation. While acknowledging the progress made, advocates for victims' families continue to push for additional resources to ensure justice is served in these long-standing unsolved cases





