Fort Worth Police Bolster Cold Case Unit After Families Raise Concerns

The Fort Worth Police Department is increasing its resources for cold case investigations after facing criticism for a lack of staffing and communication with families of missing and murdered individuals.

The Fort Worth Police Department has taken steps to address criticism regarding its cold case homicide unit after families of missing and murdered individuals expressed frustration over a lack of resources and communication. An NBC 5 investigation revealed that the unit was operating with only one full-time detective, two part-time reserve officers, and over 1,000 unsolved cases.

Families, like Sheryl Buchanan, whose loved one's disappearance remains unsolved, voiced concerns about the insufficiency of staffing and the lack of updates from the department. Following the investigation, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes pledged to re-examine each case file and communicate with families about the possibility of utilizing new DNA testing technology. He acknowledged that families had waited months or even a year for responses, calling it unacceptable. The department has since revisited all case files and is currently determining which cases possess the most compelling evidence for further DNA testing. In addition to re-evaluating cases, the Fort Worth Police Department is making a concerted effort to directly engage with families, addressing their concerns and providing updates. Elizabeth Rivera, whose daughter Elsha Marie Rivera disappeared 21 years ago, recently met with Noakes and other department officials. During the meeting, Rivera received new details about her daughter's case and received suggestions on how the family could assist in the investigation. Rivera emphasized her desire for closure, simply knowing where her daughter is located. While the department's decision to add a second full-time detective to the cold case unit is a positive step, advocates for victims' rights continue to push for greater resources to ensure justice is served in these complex and often heartbreaking cases





