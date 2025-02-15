Fort Worth Police Add Detective to Cold Case Unit After Families Raise Concerns

The Fort Worth Police Department has increased staffing in its cold case homicide unit and pledged to improve communication with families seeking answers in unsolved homicides and missing persons cases.

The Fort Worth Police Department has taken steps to address the concerns of families impacted by unsolved homicides and missing persons cases. The department has added a second full-time detective to its cold case homicide unit, responding to criticism that a lack of staffing left these cases feeling neglected. Previously, the cold case unit had only one full-time detective, two part-time reserve officers, and over 1,000 unsolved cases.

NBC 5 Investigates reported on the families' frustrations, highlighting their desire for more communication and updates from the police department, particularly regarding the potential use of new DNA testing technology. In response, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes pledged to re-examine each case file and communicate with families about the possibility of additional DNA testing. Noakes acknowledged the unacceptable delays families experienced in receiving responses from the department. He stated that the department would prioritize direct communication with families and provide updates on their cases. Following the investigation, the Fort Worth Police Department has reviewed all case files and is currently identifying those with the most promising evidence for further DNA testing. Families like Elizabeth Rivera, whose daughter Elsha Marie Rivera disappeared 21 years ago, have met with Chief Noakes and other department officials to discuss their cases and receive updates. While Rivera expressed appreciation for the increased attention and new details provided, she emphasized the ongoing need for more resources to effectively address the backlog of unsolved cases





