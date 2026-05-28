Fort Worth ISD’s new Muslim principal reassigned over past social media posts

Fort Worth ISD has reassigned Western Hills High School’s new principal, Shayma Alzubi, because of past social media posts that the district claims violate staff policy. Critics argue she’s the victim of religious discrimination.

A newly appointed principal at Western Hills High School was reassigned while the district investigates some of her past social media posts. Critics argue she is the victim of religious discrimination.

Shayma Alzubi, the newly appointed principal of Western Hills High School, has been removed from her role pending an investigation into past social media posts. The posts reportedly include comments on Sharia Law, Palestine, and mask mandates, which the district said are a violation of staff policy on injecting personal political perspectives into the classroom. FORT WORTH, TexasA new principal in the Fort Worth Independent School District has been reassigned amid controversy over old social media posts.

Last week, Shayma Alzubi was selected as the new principal of Western Hills High School. She’s been with Fort Worth ISD for over a decade, most recently serving as an assistant principal at Southwest High School. But the district said that on Tuesday it was made aware of several questionable social media posts that Alzubi made in the past, prompting an investigation.

The posts in question include one from January that appears to defend Sharia Law, comparing it to other religious ethics like biblical principles. Screenshots sent to the district also show a repost from August 2021 in support of COVID mask mandates in the district, a photo of Alzubi with a Black Lives Matter banner, and a photo with the caption "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

"Fort Worth ISD said the posts do not align with its social media policy and expectations for staff. "Our district leaders, educators, and staff will not inject personal political perspectives into classrooms," the district said in a statement to FOX News Digital. "Fort Worth ISD serves a wide array of families and students that are civically engaged and maintain a variety of perspectives.

As a taxpayer-funded entity, we will remain focused on our mission of providing a high-quality education for all students.

"Alzubi’s supporters are calling on the district to immediately reinstate her, claiming she is the victim of religious discrimination. They argue she went through the interview process and was selected by Fort Worth ISD as the best candidate for the position based on her skill and experience. But immediately after her selection was announced, "multiple right-wing bloggers" began complaining that a "visibly Muslim woman was appointed as principal," the supporters said in a news release.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a Fort Worth ISD statement, FOX News Digital, and a news release from Shayma Alzubi's supporters.





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