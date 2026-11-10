Fort Worth daycare accused of negligence after child found unsupervised in busy street

A Fort Worth daycare is facing a lawsuit from parents alleging employees had no idea their 2-year-old child had wandered into a busy street under their watch.

BeYOUtiful Beginnings, a Fort Worth daycare, has been accused of gross negligence for a 2025 incident where a toddler under their care was found in the middle of a busy street.

A lawsuit filed against the daycare states the child was found by two good Samaritans, and the daycare's employees admitted to not knowing the child had wandered away. FORT WORTH, TexasA Fort Worth daycare is facing a lawsuit from parents alleging employees had no idea their 2-year-old child had wandered into a busy street under their watch.

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A lawsuit filed against BeYOUtiful Beginnings, a daycare in Fort Worth, claims the business' employees were grossly negligent in allowing a child to wander into a nearby busy street. The incident occurred on August 28, 2025, at around 10:50 a.m. Fort Worth police officers responded to a call from two good Samaritans who told them they found a 2-year-old child alone in the middle of Parkwood Hill Boulevard.

The lawsuit states the child was found dehydrated, and the temperatures outside the day of the incident were over 100 degrees. According to a Fort Worth police report cited in the lawsuit, officers determined none of the employees at BeYOUtiful Beginnings were aware that the child had wandered away from the daycare. Daycare employees told Fort Worth police officers their standard safety procedure includes a head count and name checks for outdoor playtime.

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A rope with Velcro straps placed on the children's wrists is also part of their procedure. According to the suit, daycare employees admitted none of the standard safety measures were followed, and an employee told police that children knew how to escape from the Velcro straps. The same employee told police she was overwhelmed and didn't realize the child had slipped away. The business' owner told police the daycare does not have cameras outside.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the daycare was given five citations from the day of the incident:Failing to Properly Supervise ChildrenFailing to Know How Many Children Each Caregiver is Responsible For The citations state the child was unsupervised for 14 to 29 minutes, and a new face-to-name sheet protocol was implemented at the daycare following the incident.

"She was on the verge of heat exhaustion. She was hot, sweaty, she had white stuff around her. She clearly looked like she was out lost, which is exactly what happened," said Russell T. Button, the attorney representing the family. Button tells FOX 4 he has not been made aware if any staff changes were made at the daycare following the incident.

BeYOUtiful Beginnings has not responded to FOX 4's request for comment on the lawsuit.