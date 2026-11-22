Christmas in the Garden returns to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with the Winter Cathedral, new light installations and special event nights.

This weekend, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden's Christmas in the Garden returns, bringing 22 light installations to a self-guided holiday trail running Nov. 20 through Jan. 3.

This season, the beloved Winter Cathedral will also return after an absence in the 2025 season. The festive arched lightway became a top attraction for holiday photos after its debut in 2022.

Also read Dallas-Fort Worth Cemetery Needs 36,000 Wreaths for Anniversary Ceremony

The Garden is also adding special event nights this season, including Tails & Trails nights when dogs are allowed on the light trail, a 21-and-older Starlit Sip & Stroll featuring special cocktails, and a 3D glasses night when guests will receive complimentary glasses that transform the lights into tiny holiday images. Three new installations make their debut this year: Neon Gallopers, a twinkling herd of holiday horses; Nenufars, illuminated water lilies on the water; and Snowflake Park, a path lined with lighted crystalsFor those hoping to capture the perfect Christmas photo, personal photography is permitted, but tripods, monopods, drones and professional photography are restricted.

Advertisement

Advance tickets range from $20 to $34 for adults and $13 to $22 for children, depending on whether visitors attend on an off-peak, standard or peak night. On-site parking is $25 per vehicle, with remote parking at Ariat Arena available on select nights. The Garden recommends buying tickets in advance because each night's capacity is limited.

Visitors hoping to avoid the largest crowds are encouraged to arrive after 7:30 p.m. On Christmas in the Garden nights, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden closes to daytime visitors at 4 p.m. and reopens at 5 p.m. for ticketed event guests. Parking areas reopen at 4:30 p.m. after daytime vehicles have departed. Christmas in the Garden runs through Jan. 3 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.