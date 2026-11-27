Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on Monday will announce plans for an emergency curfew following a weekend of protests and destruction, her office says.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced plans for an emergency curfew set to take effect at 8 p.m. Monday following a weekend of protests and destruction.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced plans for an emergency curfew set to take effect at 8 p.m. Monday following “The curfew will be immediate and effective for the next 72 hours and we decided it will be city-wide," Mayor Price said. Several city leaders were present at the announcement, including City Manager David Cooke, Police Chief Ed Kraus, Diversity and Inclusion Director Christina Brooks and Police Monitor Kim Neal.

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"Officers started being attacked with what we first thought were water bottles but what we later learned were water bottles filled with bleach," Kraus said. The curfew comes after 50 people were arrested Sunday following protests in which police fired tear gas and flashbangs after being targeted by frozen water bottles and pyrotechnics from protesters on the West 7th Street Bridge, police said.