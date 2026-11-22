Colonel Robert Magaw defended Fort Washington against General Howe's forces on November 16 1776 after William Dement betrayed American positions to the British.

On November 16 1776 Colonel Robert Magaw received a British staff officer carrying a flag of truce under a chilly autumn sky. The officer delivered an ultimatum from British forces demanding the surrender of Fort Washington or face execution. Magaw was granted two hours to consider the demand before the assault began. He responded with a declaration of determination to defend the post to the last extremity for the cause of mankind.

Magaw Defends Fort Washington Site

Colonel Robert Magaw commanded the garrison at Fort Washington despite knowing the strategic outcome was likely inevitable. The fort stood 230 feet above the Hudson River near the eastern end of the present day George Washington Bridge. It was a five sided earthen bastion perched on a rocky crag that housed about forty brass and iron cannons. The defenses stretched for over a mile along the earthen walls and redoubts.

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The fort lacked critical infrastructure including bombproof magazines and barracks for the soldiers. Most importantly the location had no well for a reliable water source which weakened its long term viability. Washington had wanted to abandon the fort named in his honor but Major General Nathanael Greene persuaded him otherwise. Greene considered the position impregnable and reinforced Magaw with hundreds of additional troops before the battle.

Dement Betrays American Strategic Plans

William Dement the trusted adjutant of Colonel Robert Magaw betrayed his fellow Americans by providing intelligence to the enemy. Dement was a former sniper and a fellow Pennsylvanian who gave up the fort's plans and weak points to the British. He also disclosed exactly where Magaw positioned his troops for the upcoming engagement. This betrayal ensured the British knew exactly how to dismantle the defensive bastion effectively.

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Following their victory at White Plains British forces controlled most of New York City and the surrounding area. Fort Washington remained the lone exception to their dominance in the region at that time. The knowledge provided by William Dement allowed the British army to target specific vulnerabilities in the American lines.

Howe Attacks From Four Sides

General William Howe launched an attack at daybreak on November 16 1776 with about eight thousand British and Hessian troops. The forces struck Fort Washington's defenses from four sides simultaneously to overwhelm the defenders. Colonel Robert Magaw was outnumbered nearly three to one by the invading army. He attempted to defend the indefensible by positioning riflemen about a mile outside the fort.

The riflemen took positions along the likely avenues of the British advance behind boulders and trees. They stood on a high ridge ready to deal death from a distance with their weapons. This tactical deployment was designed to slow the advance of the superior numbers of the British army.

Bendinger Family Snipers Engage Enemy

Henry Bendinger a European immigrant and sniper recognized the native tongue of an approaching Hessian officer. He watched carefully as the officer came up the hill and both men fired their weapons at the same time. Henry was wounded in his finger which disabled his right hand during the exchange. A bullet passed and took off a lock of his hair while his own ball killed the Hessian officer through the brain.

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Daniel Bendinger the fifteen year old younger brother of Henry then yelled in anger during the conflict. He reportedly discharged his rifle twenty seven times during the intense firefight that followed the initial engagement. The actions of the Bendinger brothers exemplified the courage and skill of the Revolutionary snipers.

Pennsylvania Rifle Battalion Tactics

The Pennsylvania Rifle Battalion had an outsized influence on the fate of the Revolutionary War. Many members were long hunters who lived and hunted beyond the Allegheny Mountains. They often had to battle Native Americans which honed their woodcraft and scouting abilities. Their expert marksmanship allowed them to pioneer many aspects of early American special operations.

The riflemen stubbornly stood their ground on the ridge against overwhelming odds. Although the enemy was at least five times their numbers the rifles brought down so many attackers that the British gave way several times. The snipers fired so many rounds that some of their rifles failed them from the excessive use. Looking from afar through his spyglass General Washington was buoyed by the courage of his troops.

General William Howe observed the resistance and noted that the troops stood and returned fire in a manner that gave him great hopes the enemy was entirely repulsed. However the incessant fire from the Hessians and the British ships took a heavy toll on the regiment. Most of the officers in the regiment lay wounded from the sustained combat. The battle highlighted the critical role of elite marksmen in the Continental Army's defensive strategy.