Fort Wainwright soldier arrested for allegedly abusing North Pole teen

A Fort Wainwright soldier was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a North Pole teenager.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - A Fort Wainwright soldier was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a North Pole teenager, according to authorities. The victim told investigators that the two of them were talking on a social media app for six months before they met in person.

According to the charging document, Labom snuck into the victim’s bedroom and engaged in multiple sexual acts with the minor. When investigators interrogated Labom, he admitted to them that he had talked to the victim, gone over to their house and engaged in the sexual acts. Roundabout coming to major Fairbanks intersection3 climbers die after falling while climbing Mt.

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Sexually Abusing Teen Fairbanks North Pole Austin Labom Soldier Arrested Fairbanks News Alaska News Ktuu Ktvf

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