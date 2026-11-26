Retired officers Kathy Platoni and Julia Wilson challenge the Army's refusal to let them witness Nidal Hasan's execution, citing psychological trauma and political bias.

Retired Colonel Kathy Platoni and Julia Wilson, survivors of the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting, have been formally denied permission to witness the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan. The US Army rejected their appeal on Tuesday, stating that the pair did not meet the military's strict regulatory definition of direct victims eligible to attend the firing squad. This decision comes just days before Hasan is scheduled to be executed at Fort Hood on December 3.

Army Rejects Victims Based on Narrow Definitions

The military informed Platoni, Wilson, and fellow survivor Retired Major Clifford Alan Hopewell via email that their requests were denied due to security and space limitations at the execution site. A letter signed by the commandant of Fort Leavenworth emphasized that approximately 160 individuals were already approved for attendance, with about 90 having confirmed their intent to go. The Army cited regulations governing military executions, clarifying that only those directly victimized by the murder or attempted murder offenses for which Hasan was convicted could attend. The service stated this was not a judgment on the emotional injuries suffered by the survivors.

Also read Three Fort Hood shooting survivors lose final appeal to witness Nidal Hasan's execution

Survivors Challenge Exclusion Logic and Bias

Platoni and Wilson strongly disputed the military's reasoning, arguing that they have suffered serious, lasting psychological injuries since the shooting. Wilson, who was nine months pregnant during the massacre, expressed devastation that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and members of the press would be accommodated while survivors were excluded. Platoni suggested the refusal may be retaliatory because she and Wilson have been vocal advocates for classifying the Fort Hood shooting as an act of domestic terrorism rather than workplace violence. She described the decision as a grievous injustice and a continuation of the suffering endured by the victims since the event occurred 17 years ago.

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Legal Challenges and Political Intervention Calls

The situation has drawn attention to potential political influences and legal maneuvers surrounding the execution. President Donald Trump previously canceled plans to livestream the execution following outcry from victim families, military leaders, and lawmakers. Trump indicated on Truth Social that immediate families could still view the event in person if they chose. Platoni, a three-time Trump voter, has urged the president to intervene directly in the matter. She called on the media to amplify their case, noting that official channels have been unresponsive. The Pentagon has directed all inquiries to the Army, which remains silent on the specific denial rationale beyond the initial regulatory justification.

Pursuit of Closure Amidst Procedural Delays

Nidal Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who held the rank of major, was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others on November 5, 2009. His execution marks the first by the US military since 1961. Hasan has petitioned a federal court to stay his execution to prepare a sentence contest. While Platoni worries that delays prolong the trauma for all parties, both she and Wilson hope a postponement might allow more time to fight for attendance rights. Wilson stated that witnessing the execution could provide a sliver of closure, allowing her to confront Hasan and begin rebuilding the life he destroyed. Platoni echoed this sentiment, insisting that true closure awaits until the massacre is officially reclassified as terrorism and justice is fully served.